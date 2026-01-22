Building civilised, modern Đà Nẵng with high life quality

ĐÀ NẴNG — Under the national development strategy, the Government has designated Đà Nẵng as the driving centre for development along the central coast and Central Highlands and as an important national growth pole.

Lê Ngọc Quang, a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Đà Nẵng Municipal Party Committee, made the remarks while speaking to the press on the sidelines of the 14th National Party Congress.

He expressed confidence and aspiration to build a civilised and modern Đà Nẵng with a high quality of life, firmly positioning the city as a national growth pole in the new era.

“The 2020-2025 term holds special importance for the Party Committee, government and people of Đà Nẵng City,” he said.

The period marked the implementation of the municipal Party Congress Resolution alongside the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress amid fast-changing and complex global and domestic conditions, with the COVID-19 pandemic exerting deep impacts on all aspects of socio-economic life.

A historic milestone during the term was the successful organisation of the first municipal Party Congress, opening a new development pathway for the city within a new administrative, political and developmental space.

“The Congress documents clearly define a consistent viewpoint: rapid but sustainable development, placing people at the centre and as the goal of development, maximising the potential and advantages of the regional central urban area and building Đà Nẵng into an ecological, smart, modern and liveable city with its own identity and high competitiveness,” Quang said.

On that foundation, the municipal Party Committee has resolutely pursued its objectives, maintained political resolve and promoted unity, innovation and creativity, achieving important and comprehensive results.

These efforts are reflected in a positive economic picture. The city’s gross regional domestic product last year was estimated to grow by 9.18 per cent, ranking ninth among 34 provinces and centrally governed cities.

Total merchandise import-export turnover was estimated at about US$9 billion, up 8.3 per cent from 2024. Revenue from transport, warehousing, transport support services and postal and courier services reached VNĐ55.1 trillion, around $2 billion, an increase of 13.7 per cent.

Activities in information and communications, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation have continued to gain momentum. Revenue from information and communications exceeded VNĐ25 trillion, or $951.4 million, up 6.9 per cent from 2024. Growth in agriculture, forestry and fisheries was estimated at 3.27 per cent year on year.

In culture, society and social security, the city has consistently upheld the principle that economic development must go hand in hand with social progress and equity.

“It can be affirmed that the most important and profound imprint of the 2020-2025 term is the city Party Committee’s steadfast leadership role in all conditions and circumstances, harnessing the great unity of the entire people and daring to think, act and take responsibility for the common interest and long-term development of the city,” Quang said.

“The successful implementation of the streamlined apparatus revolution, administrative unit reorganisation and the two-tier local government model clearly demonstrates determination, wisdom and strong social consensus.”

The 14th National Party Congress comes as the country enters a new development phase that calls for bold thinking, institutional refinement and a shift towards in-depth growth models based on science, technology, innovation and sustainable development.

For residents of the city along the Hàn River, these milestones create favourable conditions for Đà Nẵng to develop new models, attract high-quality investment, foster innovation and elevate its position within the national and regional urban network.

From its experience implementing central resolutions, Đà Nẵng has drawn lessons it believes can contribute to national policy formulation in the period ahead.

“First is the lesson of proactively proposing and implementing special mechanisms and policies, viewing them as a lever to unlock resources, attract strategic investment and form new development models such as the International Financial Centre, Innovation Centre and Free Trade Zone linked to seaports and logistics,” Quang said.

Second is building a modern, service-oriented urban government by linking decentralisation and devolution of power with effective oversight, strengthening accountability and measuring success by service to people and businesses.

Third is taking innovation, science and technology and high-quality human resources as the foundation for long-term development, in line with the Party’s major orientations in the new phase.

Fourth is developing the economy alongside improving living standards, ensuring national defence and security and maintaining political and social stability.

“I believe these experiences are not only meaningful for Đà Nẵng but also important references in perfecting institutions and renewing the national growth model in the time ahead,” Quang said. — VNS