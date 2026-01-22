Politics & Law
Home Society

Two killed, two critically injured in early-morning crash in Huế

January 22, 2026 - 15:02
Officials said one of the scooters lost control and veered into the opposite lane before crashing into a truck transporting construction materials that was travelling in the opposite direction.
The scene of the accident, which killed two and critically injured two others. VNA/VNS Photo

HUẾ — A serious traffic collision in Huế on Thursday morning claimed two lives and left two others critically injured, underscoring ongoing road safety concerns in the city.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phong Quảng Ward Hoàng Văn Bình said the accident occurred at around 6.45am when two electric scooters collided.

According to the official, one of the scooters lost control, crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into a truck transporting construction materials that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The truck then continued forward and collided with two other vehicles moving in the same direction.

As a result, two people were killed at the scene, while two others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Huế Central Hospital for emergency treatment.

The victims’ electric scooters were severely damaged and scattered across the roadway and roadside grass. The truck came to a stop along the roadside, with its front section scratched.

Immediately after the incident, traffic police arrived at the scene to cordon off the area, regulate traffic and launch an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. — VNS

