Home Society

Mẫu Sơn peak covered in frost as temperatures plunge

January 22, 2026 - 14:03
Sub-zero conditions have brought frost and ice to Mẫu Sơn in northern Việt Nam, prompting authorities to urge precautions to protect health, livestock and crops.

LẠNG SƠN — Ice began forming on the peak of Mẫu Sơn in northern mountainous province of Lạng Sơn on the morning of January 22, as temperatures dropped sharply amid an ongoing cold spell.

According to local measurements, the temperature fell to 0.2 degrees Celsius, with the area typically recording lows of between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius.

Local authorities and specialised agencies have advised residents to take comprehensive measures to adapt to the cold conditions, with particular attention to safeguarding the health of the elderly and young children. Farmers have also been urged to keep livestock warm and protect crops, as the freezing weather is forecast to persist for several more days. — VNS

Early on January 22, temperatures at Mẫu Sơn fell to 0.2 degrees Celsius, with frost beginning to form. VNA/VNS Photos
Residents in Lạng Sơn heading out early wrapped up in extra layers to keep warm against the cold.
Residents of Lạng Sơn Province lit fires outdoors to keep warm amid the cold conditions.

Major breakthroughs seen in infrastructure development: minister

The construction sector is estimated to have grown by more than 9 per cent, contributing about 17.1 per cent to gross domestic product, equivalent to roughly 1.96 percentage points of the country’s overall GDP growth. Investment in infrastructure has improved markedly in scale, pace and efficiency, reinforcing its central role in socio-economic development, he said.

