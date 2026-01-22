Mẫu Sơn peak covered in frost as temperatures plunge

LẠNG SƠN — Ice began forming on the peak of Mẫu Sơn in northern mountainous province of Lạng Sơn on the morning of January 22, as temperatures dropped sharply amid an ongoing cold spell.
According to local measurements, the temperature fell to 0.2 degrees Celsius, with the area typically recording lows of between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius.
Local authorities and specialised agencies have advised residents to take comprehensive measures to adapt to the cold conditions, with particular attention to safeguarding the health of the elderly and young children. Farmers have also been urged to keep livestock warm and protect crops, as the freezing weather is forecast to persist for several more days. — VNS
|Early on January 22, temperatures at Mẫu Sơn fell to 0.2 degrees Celsius, with frost beginning to form. VNA/VNS Photos
|Residents in Lạng Sơn heading out early wrapped up in extra layers to keep warm against the cold.
|Residents of Lạng Sơn Province lit fires outdoors to keep warm amid the cold conditions.