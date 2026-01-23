Vietnamese in Malaysia place full confidence in nation’s new development momentum

KUALA LUMPUR — Vietnamese entrepreneurs and intellectuals in Malaysia have shared their perspectives on Việt Nam’s remarkable rise and expressed strong confidence in the opportunities ahead as the country enters a new development era under the orientations of the 14th National Party Congress.

After 40 years of implementing the Đổi mới (Renewal) policy, Việt Nam has not only transformed its domestic socio-economic landscape but also established a markedly stronger position on the global stage. For the Vietnamese community in Malaysia, Việt Nam’s growing stature is a source of pride and a powerful motivation to contribute more to national development.

A remarkable transformation

Looking back at the reform and opening-up period, Việt Nam has achieved what many international experts describe as an extraordinary leap.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Vân, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Business Association in Malaysia, noted that the most significant achievement over the past four decades has been the successful establishment of a socialist-oriented market economy. This model has ensured sustained growth while steadily improving people’s living standards. From a country once grappling with poverty, Việt Nam has decisively risen to middle-income status, integrating deeply and comprehensively into the global economy. An increasingly transparent and dynamic investment and business environment, coupled with political and social stability and strengthened national defence and security, has further enhanced the country’s international standing and credibility, reinforcing confidence among investors and overseas Vietnamese alike.

Sharing this view, Lương Thế Huân, a senior engineer at Toyo Malaysia, stressed that Việt Nam’s development is reflected not only in statistics but also in tangible improvements in quality of life. He highlighted its successful shift from a resource-based economy to one focused on high-value-added industrial products. Today, Việt Nam is no longer merely a semi-processing hub but has become one of the world’s leading exporters of industrial goods, backed by a workforce increasingly capable of mastering advanced technologies and complex production processes.

In the eyes of international partners, particularly within ASEAN, Việt Nam is widely regarded as a safe, stable and highly promising investment destination. During the implementation of the 13th National Party Congress' Resolution, the country has been seen as an indispensable link in regional supply chains, attracting robust foreign direct investment, especially in manufacturing, logistics, technology and the digital economy. At the same time, Việt Nam’s proactive and responsible role in regional and multilateral cooperation has further elevated its national profile. High-level diplomatic engagements with leaders of major powers in recent years stand as clear evidence of the country’s growing reputation.

Expectations for 14th National Party Congress

As the 14th National Party Congress is taking place, Vietnamese people in Malaysia place high expectations on strategic decisions that will guide the nation into a new phase of development. Vân expressed hope that institutional reforms and innovation will be further advanced, and that policies to mobilise overseas Vietnamese resources, particularly knowledge, capital and international management experience, will be implemented more substantively.

From a technical perspective, Huân highlighted the importance of national digital transformation, viewing tools such as the VNeID digital identification system as key to improving governance efficiency and managing national assets more effectively. He believed Việt Nam is entering a “golden period” of acceleration between 2025 and 2030, building on the foundations laid in the previous years.

Both expressed firm confidence that, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and with the unity of people at home and abroad, the country will seize new opportunities, achieve rapid and sustainable development, and continue to improve the quality of life for its people in the years ahead. — VNA/VNS