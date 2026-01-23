Ninh Bình residents express hope for firm foundations from 14th National Party Congress

NINH BÌNH — Officials, Party members and people in Ninh Bình Province have voiced their strong confidence and high expectations that the 14th National Party Congress will adopt sound decisions meeting the nation’s development requirements in the new era.

Tasked with clearly identifying opportunities and challenges as well as defining strategic orientations, tasks and solutions, the 14th National Party Congress is expected to generate new momentum for the country’s rapid and sustainable development in the new period.

Having closely followed many previous Party Congresses, Trần Văn An, 70, head of Vị Hoàng 1 residential group in Nam Định Ward, said the 14th National Party Congress carries special importance. At a time when Việt Nam is developing dynamically and integrating ever more deeply into the world, the decisions adopted at this Congress will provide a solid foundation and long-term orientation for national development and the future of the country.

With nearly four decades devoted to grassroots movements, An expressed unwavering trust in the Party’s leadership. He stressed that building a clean and strong Party remains both a long-term task and an urgent requirement, expressing hope that the Congress will advance stronger and more effective measures to rectify the Party and intensify the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena, thereby strengthening public confidence.

From his grassroots experience, An also showed his hope that the Congress's documents will place greater emphasis on improving people’s cultural and spiritual lives. Alongside economic development, he said, the Party and State should continue to improve the social security system, invest in health care and education, and expand preferential policies in health insurance and medical services, particularly for the elderly and disadvantaged families, so that all people can benefit from development gains.

Sharing the perspective of rural residents, Hà Văn Lệ, Chairman of the Farmers’ Union of Quỹ Nhất Commune, noted that the role and status of farmers have never been as clearly affirmed as they are today, with the Congress's draft documents reiterating that farmers are the key stakeholders and central actors in the strategy for agricultural development, rural economic growth and new-style rural building. He expressed his hope for more comprehensive policies to support agricultural production, modernise the sector in a sustainable manner, and develop concentrated production areas to raise the quality and value of farm products.

Đỗ Đình Điểm, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Vị Khê Ward, said he was deeply impressed by the reports and documents presented at the Congress, which reflect collective wisdom and broad consultation, and clearly identify strategic breakthroughs for the coming term. He highlighted the emphasis on the “people-centred approach,” ensuring that all policies serve the people’s interests and further consolidate public trust in the Party.

Local people also showed their confidence that the Congress will select a capable and ethical leadership for the next term, creating a firm foundation for Việt Nam to achieve its development goals of a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 and realise its vision of becoming a developed country with high-income by 2045. — VNA/VNS