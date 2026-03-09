Party leader receives President and CEO of US’s GE Vernova

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm received Scott Strazik, President and CEO of US energy equipment firm GE Vernova, in Hà Nội on Monday.

General Secretary Tô Lâm welcomed Scott Strazik’s Việt Nam visit and highly appreciated the company’s investment and business results in Việt Nam, noting its practical contributions to the country’s strong development as well as to the Việt Nam–US relationship.

He affirmed that Việt Nam regards the US as one of its most important partners and expressed the desire for bilateral cooperation to continue developing in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in which cooperation in economy, trade, investment, science and technology, and innovation remains a key driving force and a model of mutually beneficial international cooperation.

General Secretary Tô Lâm also recalled his positive impressions at his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House during his visit to the US to attend the inaugural session of the Gaza Board of Peace. During that meeting, both sides had substantive discussions and agreed on orientations for further developing bilateral relations in the coming period.

He emphasised that Việt Nam always values and creates favourable conditions for US energy corporations to invest and operate in the country, bringing tangible benefits to the people and businesses of both nations while contributing to the development of bilateral ties.

He welcomed GE Vernova for organising the annual “Future Energy Leadership” conference in Việt Nam with many practical topics. He also stressed that Việt Nam is ready to serve as a bridge and gateway for cooperation between GE Vernova and countries in the region, particularly ASEAN.

The General Secretary highlighted the crucial importance of energy for Việt Nam’s breakthrough development goals and proposed that GE Vernova continue leveraging its potential and extensive experience to deepen cooperation with Việt Nam in energy infrastructure, technology, and human resource development. He noted that the company could become an important partner in implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 70 on national energy security through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

For his part, Scott Strazik congratulated General Secretary Tô Lâm on his re-election and the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, expressing his honour at being received during his first visit to Việt Nam in his capacity as President of GE Vernova.

He shared his satisfaction with the cooperation achievements and the strong growth of GE Vernova in Việt Nam over the past 30 years, which he said provides an important foundation for developing new strategic ideas and cooperation projects in the future.

He also stressed that the vision of Việt Nam’s leadership, along with the country’s open policy environment and impressive economic growth, has been a major inspiration for the company. As a result, GE Vernova chose Việt Nam as the first Asian country to host its annual energy conference, gathering more than 100 leaders from the world’s leading energy corporations. This event, he noted, marks the beginning of a new stage in GE Vernova’s cooperation with Việt Nam and the region.

Scott Strazik affirmed that his firm is always ready to serve as a bridge between businesses and governments of the two countries, accompanying Việt Nam not only in ensuring energy security but also in achieving its broader socio-economic development goals. — VNA/VNS