Việt Nam’s overseas investment rises 2.3-fold in first two months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s outbound investment in the first two months of 2026 increased 2.3 times year-on-year, according to data from the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

During the period, 36 new overseas projects were granted investment certificates, with total registered capital from Vietnamese investors reaching US$532.4 million, up 2.3 times compared to the same period last year. In addition, three projects adjusted their capital with an additional $7.8 million, 1.5 times higher than a year earlier.

In total, Việt Nam’s outbound investment – including newly registered and additional capital – reached $540.2 million, representing a 2.3-fold increase year on year.

By sector, electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air-conditioning production and distribution attracted the largest share with $163.8 million, accounting for 30.3 per cent of the total. The construction sector followed with $150.9 million (27.9 per cent), while transportation and warehousing received $149.2 million, equivalent to 27.6 per cent.

In terms of destinations, Vietnamese investments were recorded in 36 countries and territories. Laos ranked first with $176.7 million, accounting for 32.7 per cent of the total. It was followed by Kyrgyzstan with $149.9 million (27.8 per cent), Angola with $30 million (5.6 per cent), the Netherlands with $29.4 million (5.5 per cent) and Sweden with $28.5 million (5.3 per cent). — VNA/VNS