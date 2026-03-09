Việt Nam steps up cooperation with US businesses to attract international capital

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Đức Chi has expressed his wish that the US–ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and its member companies will continue accompanying Việt Nam in developing its financial market and attracting foreign capital.

Chi made the statement during a recent working session with Joseph Davidson, CEO of ClearOne – a company specialising in infrastructure and financial technology solutions – and Vũ Tú Thành, Acting Regional Managing Director for ASEAN at the USABC.

He spoke highly of the role played by the USABC in promoting economic, trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and the US, as well as across the ASEAN region in recent years.

He noted that many initiatives and activities carried out by the council and US enterprises have supported Vietnamese regulatory agencies – including the Ministry of Finance – in refining policies, facilitating trade and investment activities, and strengthening business connectivity between the two sides.

The deputy minister also expressed his hope that, with their strengths in technology and international experience, US businesses can contribute significantly to the modernisation of Việt Nam’s financial infrastructure and the development of technological solutions for the capital market. Such cooperation will help create a solid foundation for attracting long-term investment flows.

For his part, Davidson said the international community of investors has been closely monitoring Việt Nam’s progress in economic development and global integration.

He emphasised that Việt Nam is entering a promising stage of development, with major milestones expected in the coming years, including the country’s goal of upgrading its stock market status to an emerging market.

He also highlighted Việt Nam’s strategic geopolitical and geoeconomic position, which offers significant advantages within the region. As a gateway to the ASEAN market, Việt Nam has strong potential to become an increasingly attractive destination for international investors.

Providing further insights into attracting greater participation from global institutional investors in Việt Nam’s financial market, Thành said that international investors highly value markets with transparent legal frameworks, stable operational systems and modern financial infrastructure.

Therefore, closer cooperation between State management agencies and international investment institutions can help accelerate market reforms in line with global standards, while strengthening confidence among institutional investors considering expanding their presence in Việt Nam.

Chi affirmed that the Ministry of Finance welcomes cooperation initiatives from the international business community aimed at developing Việt Nam’s financial market in a sustainable manner.

The ministry will continue to work closely with domestic and international partners to enhance the efficiency of the capital market and attract high-quality investment to support the country’s socio-economic development in the years ahead. — VNA/VNS