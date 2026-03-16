Việt Nam, Switzerland push to accelerate Việt Nam – EFTA FTA talks

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Switzerland have reaffirmed their determination to speed up negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), aiming to largely wrap up discussions during the 20th negotiation round in Hà Nội, officials said on Monday.

At their working session, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân and Director of Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda agreed that Việt Nam and the EFTA will work toward announcing the conclusion of negotiations by late June 2026, on the sidelines of the EFTA ministerial meeting in Iceland, with the goal of signing the agreement as soon as possible thereafter.

The Swiss side described Việt Nam as an important partner and praised its leadership role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), along with its contributions through its chairmanship of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The Swiss side noted that the FTA will open up fresh opportunities for Switzerland's high-quality enterprises to expand investment in Việt Nam, helping generate jobs, foster technology transfer, and support the Southeast Asian country’s modernisation drive over the next five years.

The agreement is also expected to significantly strengthen trade and investment links between Việt Nam and Switzerland, as well as between Việt Nam and EFTA members, while enhancing regional supply chains and promoting sustainable growth.

For his part, Tân reaffirmed Việt Nam’s view of Switzerland as one of its leading partners and stressed the country’s readiness to accelerate negotiations so businesses on both sides can soon benefit from the deal.

He also encouraged companies of both countries to proactively prepare cooperation plans and step up trade and investment promotion, enabling them to make full use of the agreement once it comes into force. — VNS