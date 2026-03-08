VIFA EXPO 2026 opens across two venues, expanding global trade opportunities

HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair 2026 (VIFA EXPO 2026) opened in HCM City on March 8, serving as a key trade bridge connecting Vietnamese manufacturers with global buyers.

Taking place simultaneously at two exhibition venues – SKY EXPO at Quang Trung Software City in Trung Mỹ Tây Ward and WTC EXPO in Bình Dương Ward – the event features more than 650 domestic and international exhibitors showcasing products across 2,500 booths.

Đặng Quốc Hùng, General Director of Alliance Handicraft Wooden Fine Art Corporation (Liên Minh Company), one of the organisers, said that after 17 editions, VIFA EXPO has evolved beyond a simple trade promotion event to become a reputable brand in the furniture and interior–exterior design industry. In 2025, the fair was recognised by the Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings) as “the annual old established and largest international furniture and home accessories fair brand in Việt Nam since 2008".

“This year, we have expanded the event to be held simultaneously at two strategic venues. The move is not only to increase exhibition space but also to create better conditions for international buyers to connect with manufacturers at the heart of Việt Nam’s furniture industry hub,” Hùng said.

Võ Tân Thành, deputy chairman of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, described VIFA EXPO as one of the largest and most prestigious trade promotion events for the country’s wood and furniture sector.

According to Thành, Việt Nam’s export turnover of wood and wood products reached an estimated US$17.2 billion in 2025, up nearly 6 per cent year-on-year and surpassing the US$17 billion mark for the first time. In a volatile global economic environment, this performance highlights the adaptability and resilience of Vietnamese enterprises.

The furniture segment remains the key driver, accounting for the largest share of exports. This reflects the industry’s gradual shift from exporting raw materials and semi-processed products toward higher value-added segments associated with design, branding and strict technical standards.

Bùi Quang Hưng, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency, said VIFA EXPO had become one of the most anticipated trade events for the wood, furniture and handicrafts sector in Việt Nam and the wider region. He noted that wooden furniture products accounted for nearly 61 per cent of the sector’s export value last year, demonstrating the creativity and competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses in demanding markets such as the US, Japan and China.

Despite the strong performance, both Thành and Hưng noted that the industry still faced challenges including stricter sustainability requirements, technical trade barriers and supply chain disruptions.

However, Thành said these challenges also would create opportunities for the sector to move toward greener production, stronger branding and greater value creation.

In this context, VIFA EXPO 2026 served not only as a trade fair but also as a platform for businesses to introduce new collections, innovative designs and sustainable production solutions while strengthening partnerships with global buyers, he said.

Hưng noted that in addition to exports, the wood industry was also focusing on tapping the potential of the 100-million-strong domestic market, which could serve as a solid buffer against international volatility.

The fair will run until March 11 and is expected to attract more than 3,000 international trade visitors from 18 countries and territories. — VNS