VN records strong increase in fuel imports in the first two months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saw strong increase in fuel imports in the first two months of this year amid global energy uncertainty triggered by spiralling Middle East tensions.

Statistics of Vietnam Customs showed that Việt Nam spent more than US$1.44 billion importing 2.18 million tonnes of petroleum products in the first two months of this year, representing a sharp increase of 31.4 per cent and 43 per cent, respectively, over the same period last year.

Crude oil imports totalled more than 2.16 million tonnes, worth $1.08 billion, falling by 10 per cent in volume and 25 per cent in value, however.

The country exported about $200.3 million in crude oil and nearly $55 million in petroleum product exports in the first two months of the year, falling by 16.7 per cent and 62.3 per cent, respectively.

In 2025, Việt Nam imported around 9.9 million tonnes of petroleum products worth $6.8 billion in 2025 and 14.1 tonnes of crude oil worth $7.7 billion.

Việt Nam is a net importer of petroleum products to meet the energy demand for the double-digit growth goal and ensure energy security.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, major petrol wholesalers continue to import refined petroleum products to supply the domestic market despite rising import and logistics costs. Together with their commercial reserves, fuel supply for the domestic market is expected to remain stable in March.

However, if the tensions in the Middle East are prolonged, the domestic energy market could face greater challenges in April. — VNS