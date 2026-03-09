FLC shares resume trading after nearly 3 years

HÀ NỘI — Shares of FLC Group resumed trading on March 6 after nearly three years of suspension, marking a significant step for the company’s shareholders to re-engage with the market following a period of regulatory scrutiny and corporate restructuring.

The restructuring includes a transition under which Artex Securities Corporation will manage FLC’s shareholder registry. Shareholders now have two options to obtain their share ownership certificates. They can either visit Artex’s headquarters to complete the necessary procedures in person or authorise another individual to do so on their behalf.

It is important that any power of attorney be properly notarised and clearly specify the procedures for obtaining the share certificates.

Following the resumption of trading, shareholders can freely trade their FLC shares through the Artex custody system. Detailed trading procedures will be based on contracts confirmed by Artex Securities Corporation.

FLC’s shares were first listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange in October 2011, where the stock initially surged by 240 per cent within three months. In 2013, the shares were transferred to the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange.

However, due to non-compliance with disclosure obligations, FLC faced mandatory delisting from the main exchange on February 20, 2023 before being temporarily traded on the UPCoM market, which ultimately led to the complete cancellation of its trading registration.

At an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting held in November 2025, FLC reported having more than 64,300 shareholders and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining transparency while ensuring that shareholders’ rights are prioritised.

Artex Securities, previously known as BOS Securities, is a securities firm associated with the FLC ecosystem led by Trịnh Văn Quyết. The company changed its name in July last year following approval from its general meeting of shareholders.

On February 26, the State Securities Commission of Vietnam removed Artex Securities from its controlled status. Subsequently, on March 6, the Vietnam Stock Exchange issued a notice restoring the company’s trading activities on both the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City exchanges. — BIZHUB/VNS