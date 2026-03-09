Vietnam Airlines launches direct HCM City–Phuket route

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines will launch a direct service linking HCM City and Phuket, Thailand from April 2, expanding connectivity between Việt Nam and one of Southeast Asia’s most popular resort destinations.

The route will operate five flights per week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays using Airbus A321 aircraft.

Flight VN621 will depart from HCM City at 4pm and arrive in Phuket at 5.50pm. The return flight VN620 will leave Phuket at 6.45pm and land in HCM City at 8.55pm.

According to the national flag carrier, the direct route will shorten travel time between the two cities while strengthening tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges between Việt Nam and Thailand.

Phuket is among Asia’s most renowned resort destinations, attracting visitors with its beaches, well-developed tourism infrastructure and diverse leisure activities. Meanwhile, HCM City serves as Việt Nam’s largest economic and commercial hub as well as a key gateway for regional and international travel.

Lê Hồng Hà, chief executive officer of Vietnam Airlines, said the new route forms part of the airline’s strategy to expand its international network in Southeast Asia and meet growing travel demand between the two countries.

To mark the launch, Vietnam Airlines is offering promotional return fares starting from VNĐ4.03 million (US$155) in economy class and VNĐ15.18 million in business class, inclusive of taxes and fees.

Passengers will also receive an additional checked baggage allowance under certain conditions. Members of the airline’s frequent flyer programme, Lotusmiles, will earn an extra 1,000 bonus miles per segment in economy class and 2,000 miles in business class when purchasing tickets through the airline’s ticket offices or authorised agents.

The promotion is valid for tickets issued until April 30, 2026, for travel between April 2 and September 30, 2026. The baggage and bonus miles offer applies to departures until May 31, 2026.

The new route is part of Vietnam Airlines’ broader plan to expand its international network. In 2025, the airline launched and resumed 14 international routes connecting Việt Nam with major tourism and economic centres.

Earlier, the carrier also announced plans to open a direct service between Hà Nội and Amsterdam, Netherlands starting in June 2026, marking the first nonstop route between Việt Nam and the European country. — VNS