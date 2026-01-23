Phú Quốc speeds up construction of APEC projects

AN GIANG — Phú Quốc Special Zone in An Giang Province is speeding up the implementation of projects serving the 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

The island is verifying land origins, supporting occupational transition and job placement, resettlement, and other policies for people affected by site clearance for the projects.

It is strengthening communication and mobilisation efforts to speed up compensation and site clearance.

Trần Minh Khoa, chairman of the Phú Quốc Special Zone People’s Committee, said Phú Quốc is urgently implementing synchronised site clearance solutions for the construction of APEC projects to ensure completion on schedule.

This includes continuing to strengthen communication and mobilisation for people to hand over land, linked with transparent and fair site clearance, while handling land recovery in accordance with the law when necessary, he said.

Phú Quốc is also closely coordinating with investors to speed up the construction of resettlement areas, ensuring early completion and stabilising the living conditions of local people, he said.

Phú Quốc is implementing a series of key infrastructure projects with public consensus on site clearance, so that they can be built on schedule for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

The An Thới resettlement area covers 23.87ha and includes 1,200 land lots, with a total investment of VNĐ1.63 trillion (US$62.1 million). Field measurement, inventory and appraisal have been completed, forming the foundation for project construction going forward now.

The Cửa Cạn resettlement area, covering 98.2ha, is expected to create 3,620 land lots, with a total investment of VNĐ1.65 trillion ($62.8 million). More than 96ha of this project is forest land managed by Phú Quốc National Park. At present, the plan to convert forest land use has been completed, construction contractors have been selected, and preparations for project construction are underway.

The Hồ Suối Lớn resettlement area covers 30.15ha, creating more than 690 land lots and a land fund for apartment buildings with 637 apartments, with total investment of VNĐ1.3 trillion ($49.6 million).

For this project, measurement progress has reached just over 62 per cent of the area. The delay is due to difficulties in contacting landowners and a lack of cooperation from some households. Phú Quốc continues to carry out measurement and inventory procedures to prepare compensation plans.

The Hàm Ninh resettlement area covers 102.85ha and 3,055 land lots, with total investment of VNĐ1.2 trillion ($45.7 million).

Besides the four resettlement projects mentioned above, site clearance is continuing for compensation, support and resettlement components of investment projects such as the Cửa Cạn reservoir, Dương Đông 2 reservoir, provincial road ĐT.975, the APEC Boulevard, the expansion of Phú Quốc International Airport, the mixed-use urban area at Bãi Đất Đỏ, and the mixed-use eco-tourism urban area at Ông Quán Mountain. — VNS