Highland ethnic communities endure trust in the National Party Congress

BẮC NINH — As the 14th National Party Congress unfolds, ethnic communities in Tân Sơn Commune, Bắc Ninh Province, continue their daily work with diligence, resilience and creativity, quietly building livelihoods and shaping the future of their homeland.

In the past, local ethnic communities relied mainly on agriculture and handicrafts. Today, advances in science and technology alongside broader economic development have lifted living standards and opened new opportunities.

Travelling to the ancient village of Bắc Hoa, where traditional rammed-earth houses with yin-yang tiled roofs cling to the hillside, Nùng villagers can be seen decorating their homes in preparation for the approaching Tết - Lunar New Year 2026.

Hùng Văn Thăng’s family is expanding a guest shelter to welcome visitors. On the hilltop, Lường Thị Lan is brewing traditional rice wine in anticipation of a more prosperous Tết. Nearby, the family of Lăng Quốc Kỳ, head of the village’s Fatherland Front Working Committee, is working together to decorate their home.

Meanwhile, Hùng Văn Tỷ, a respected village elder, is harvesting cassava. Each household has its own task, yet all share a common belief and a collective focus on the 14th National Party Congress.

Kỳ said that for more than 10 days leading up to the Congress, he hung the national flag in a prominent position at the entrance to his house.

Watching the live broadcast of the opening session of the 14th National Party Congress, Kỳ spoke of his pride in the changes and development of both the locality and the country, particularly Việt Nam’s rising position on the international stage. He also noted the clear improvement in the lives of ethnic communities and the maintenance of public security and order.

To date, local infrastructure including electricity, roads, schools and health care facilities has been comprehensively upgraded, making the area cleaner, more modern and more accessible. All inter-communal and inter-village roads have now been concreted.

The education system, from kindergarten to secondary level, has been developed to meet learning needs, with 100 per cent of school-age children in the village attending school. Increased investment in the local health station has also improved access to primary healthcare, particularly for the elderly and children.

Since 2023, the commune has built a village cultural house that serves as a centre for cultural activities, community meetings and spiritual life. It is also a place where villagers share their thoughts and where the traditional sloong hao singing of the Nùng people is passed on to younger generations.

Kỳ expressed confidence that Party and State policies will guide the country and its people into a new era of development, while continuing to support local economies, care for disadvantaged groups and ethnic minorities, create livelihoods, strengthen household economies and contribute to national growth.

Hùng Văn Tỷ, a Nùng ethnic resident and respected village elder, said the Bắc Hoa Village Party Cell was established in 2005, with him serving as its first secretary.

In the past, the road from Bắc Hoa village to the commune centre and provincial area required crossing four streams, making travel extremely difficult, especially during the rainy season, when floodwaters cut off access and prevented sick residents from reaching medical care.

Today, thanks to investment from the Party and State, four concrete crossings have been built over the streams, making travel easier for residents of Bắc Hoa ancient village and supporting the development of local tourism.

To promote household economic development and help ethnic communities escape poverty, Bắc Hoa village regularly receives support from the State and organisations, including crop varieties, livestock and the application of scientific and technical advances in farming and animal husbandry. As a result, living standards have continued to improve.

Tỷ said that under the two-tier local government model, many administrative procedures have been simplified, with officials providing attentive and responsive support to residents. He also conveyed the trust and expectations of the Nùng community in Bắc Hoa that more policies would be introduced to support remote, mountainous and ethnic areas, helping upland regions achieve stronger development.

Improving people’s material and spiritual well-being

Formed through the merger of Tân Sơn and Cấm Sơn communes, Tân Sơn Commune in Bắc Ninh Province lies along National Highway 279, offering favourable connectivity and regional links. With a large land area, the commune has strong potential for fruit tree cultivation and eco-tourism development.

Vi Văn An, Deputy Secretary of the Tân Sơn Party Committee and Chairman of the Tân Sơn People’s Committee, said that from the outset of the merger the commune identified economic development, social welfare and the improvement of people’s material and spiritual lives as its core tasks.

As a result, in 2025 the commune largely met and exceeded its planned targets. Total production value was estimated at VNĐ647 billion, equivalent to 115 per cent of the plan, while total budget revenue reached VNĐ122 billion, or 121.8 per cent of the target. The poverty rate fell to 5.22 per cent, reaching 114.7 per cent of the plan, and the near-poor rate stood at 14.19 per cent, achieving 119.1 per cent of the target.

These achievements in 2025 reflect the efforts of the entire political system, as well as the trust, determination and resolve of local officials, Party members and residents. They provide a solid foundation for Tân Sơn Commune to work towards fulfilling its goals and plans for 2026.

“The Party Committee, authorities and people of Tân Sơn Commune place great expectations on the 14th National Party Congress to adopt practical and appropriate policies that will enable the country to advance strongly in a new era of national development, particularly through prioritising rural and mountainous infrastructure, investing in education and culture and firmly safeguarding national defence and security,” An said. — VNS