Việt Nam values Japan as key strategic partner: Party official

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam places great importance on and considers Japan one of its leading strategic partners, Lê Minh Hưng, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Organisation Commission, said on Tuesday.

During a meeting with Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance (JVPFA), Hưng welcomed the strong, substantive and comprehensive progress in the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in recent years. He also thanked Takebe for his longstanding efforts to foster bilateral friendship and cooperation, particularly in cultural exchange, people-to-people contacts, local-level cooperation and human resource development.

Hưng congratulated Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on its victory in the recent House of Representatives election and expressed hope to welcome Japanese leaders to Việt Nam in the near future.

He also praised the successful organisation of the Japan-Việt Nam Festival in HCM City on March 7–8, noting that the event helped promote economic and cultural cooperation, locality-to-locality exchanges and human resource collaboration between HCM City and Japan, while contributing to the broader development of bilateral relations.

According to Hưng, developing a strong industrial base and high-quality human resources is essential for Việt Nam to achieve its long-term development goals. He expressed Việt Nam’s interest in learning from Japan’s experience in these areas and expanding cooperation in training skilled personnel, while strengthening collaboration in politics, defence and security, economy, culture, labour and local partnerships on the basis of mutual benefit, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and beyond.

For his part, Takebe congratulated Việt Nam on the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and thanked Vietnamese leaders for their strong support in advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He also shared ideas on Japan accompanying Việt Nam in developing human resources to support the country’s industrialisation and modernisation process, while updating Hưng on recent progress in implementing the Việt Nam–Japan University project.

Hưng reaffirmed that Vietnamese leaders attach great importance to the project, describing it as a symbolic initiative in bilateral cooperation. He called for continued close coordination between the two sides to push forward the project and begin construction in 2026, as agreed by senior leaders of the two countries. The university is expected to become a leading institution for training high-quality human resources to support Việt Nam’s development.

Takebe reaffirmed his commitment to continuing efforts to further strengthen the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the coming period. — VNA/VNS