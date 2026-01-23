Việt Nam Social Security pledges tighter fund management, diversified investments

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Social Security (VSS) has vowed to sharpen the efficiency of social insurance fund management and use, as targeted by the Social Security Management Council.

It will also impose stricter financial discipline in fund management, while pursuing broader diversification of investment portfolios, as guided by the principle of “safety, sustainability, and efficiency”.

This approach aims to secure strong liquidity for prompt benefit payouts and support growth in Việt Nam’s capital markets and overall economy.

Last year, total revenues and expenditures of social, health, and unemployment insurance funds exceeded VNĐ1.1 quadrillion (US$42 billion). Revenues beat the Government-assigned target by 5.9 per cent.

The VSS reported that total accumulated reserves across the social, health, and unemployment insurance funds now top VNĐ1.5 quadrillion, making them one of Việt Nam’s largest off-budget public financial vehicles and ensuring long-term capacity to meet benefit obligations.

For 2025, total disbursements from the funds amounted to VNĐ528.2 trillion, including nearly VNĐ342.4 trillion from the social insurance fund, over VNĐ19.4 trillion from unemployment insurance, and VNĐ166.4 trillion from health insurance.

According to VSS, fund management and use in 2025 remained tight and effective in line with regulations. Acting on the Ministry of Finance’s directions to improve fund efficiency and stamp out misuse and fraud, the system ramped up risk monitoring, on-site inspections, and oversight.

It also improved cost evaluations for health insurance-covered medical services to protect insured patients’ legitimate rights and prevent abuse and fraudulent claims, thereby optimising the health insurance fund.

Social insurance funds also serve as a major channel for capital mobilisation, primarily via government bond holdings. As of the end of 2025, over 80 per cent of total invested fund balances were directed toward government bonds. — VNA/VNS