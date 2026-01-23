Two suspects arrested in case of foreigner’s body found on expressway

ĐỒNG THÁP — The discovery of a foreign national’s body on a busy expressway in southern Việt Nam has led police to arrest two suspects, underscoring growing scrutiny of illegal cross-border movements.

Two people have been detained in connection with the case after the body was found on the Trung Lương–Mỹ Thuận Expressway, Colonel Nguyễn Minh Tân, deputy director of the Đồng Tháp Provincial Police, said.

The suspects are being investigated for organising illegal entry and exit for others.

Earlier, at around 1pm on November 24 last year, drivers travelling on the Trung Lương–Mỹ Thuận Expressway from HCM City towards the Mekong Delta discovered the body of a man on the roadway while passing through Mỹ Lợi Commune. They immediately reported the incident to the police.

The victim was wearing long trousers and a long-sleeved black T-shirt, with only one white sports shoe remaining on his foot. There were multiple bloodstains on his head and face. No cars, motorbikes or other vehicles were found near the scene.

According to Colonel Tân, immediately after examining the scene, investigators deployed multiple surveillance teams from HCM City to border areas of An Giang Province to track down the suspects.

Initial verification identified the victim as Aeron Lee Khei Chen, a Malaysian national, who had arrived from Malaysia at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport about three hours earlier. — VNS