Quảng Trị investigates cause of three unusual road deaths

QUẢNG TRỊ — Police have sealed off the scene and launched an urgent investigation into an overnight incident that left three people dead, the Quảng Trị Provincial Police said on Sunday morning.

According to initial information, at around 12.30am on Sunday, residents discovered three people dead on Võ Nguyên Giáp Road in Đồng Hới Ward, while another person was found injured and was taken by residents for emergency treatment.

At the scene, authorities recorded several items believed to be related to the incident, including pepper spray canisters, knives, shards of beer bottles and a motorcycle with damage to its front section.

The cause of the incident is continuing to be investigated and clarified by competent authorities in accordance with the law. — VNS