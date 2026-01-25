Politics & Law
Quảng Trị investigates cause of three unusual road deaths

January 25, 2026 - 09:36
At the scene, authorities recorded several suspected related items including pepper spray canisters, knives, beer bottle shards and a motorcycle with damage to the front section.
The scene of the incident on Võ Nguyên Giáp Road, Đồng Hới Ward, Quảng Trị Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Tá Chuyên

QUẢNG TRỊ — Police have sealed off the scene and launched an urgent investigation into an overnight incident that left three people dead, the Quảng Trị Provincial Police said on Sunday morning.

According to initial information, at around 12.30am on Sunday, residents discovered three people dead on Võ Nguyên Giáp Road in Đồng Hới Ward, while another person was found injured and was taken by residents for emergency treatment.

At the scene, authorities recorded several items believed to be related to the incident, including pepper spray canisters, knives, shards of beer bottles and a motorcycle with damage to its front section.

The cause of the incident is continuing to be investigated and clarified by competent authorities in accordance with the law. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Keeping ancient language alive

Pali is an important language to Buddhist followers and people of the Khmer community. One pagoda in the southern province of An Giang is doing its best to preserve it.
Society

Four-legged guardians

As the National Party Congress reaches its final day, the Mobile Police officers and their highly trained service dogs still stand on constant alert, safeguarding key sites under demanding conditions. Loyal, disciplined and ever-ready, these four-legged guardians and their comrades are the vital force behind the Congress’s security.

