Fireworks light up Hà Nội sky celebrating success of the 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI The special art programme "Under the Glorious Flag of the Party", held to celebrate the successful conclusion of the 14th National Party Congress on Friday night, attracted large crowds at Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hà Nội.

Immediately after the Congress’s closing session, a dazzling fireworks display illuminated the capital’s night sky. The show was jointly organised by Sun Group, the Hanoi Capital Command and Chemical Company No. 21.

According to the organisers, the display was structured around multiple climaxes, combining low- and high-altitude fireworks to create a smooth and captivating visual sequence. The sky above Hà Nội shifted continuously in colour and form, from warm, familiar shapes such as hearts, stars and smiling faces to emerald crown-like effects reminiscent of hydrangea blooms, conveying a sense of grandeur and solemnity. VNS