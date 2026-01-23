Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Fireworks light up Hà Nội sky celebrating success of the 14th National Party Congress

January 23, 2026 - 23:39
A spectacular fireworks display at Mỹ Đình National Stadium capped a special art programme marking the successful conclusion of the 14th National Party Congress.
Fireworks lit up the night sky over Mỹ Đình National Stadium on Friday night.

HÀ NỘI The special art programme "Under the Glorious Flag of the Party", held to celebrate the successful conclusion of the 14th National Party Congress on Friday night, attracted large crowds at Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hà Nội.

Immediately after the Congress’s closing session, a dazzling fireworks display illuminated the capital’s night sky. The show was jointly organised by Sun Group, the Hanoi Capital Command and Chemical Company No. 21.

According to the organisers, the display was structured around multiple climaxes, combining low- and high-altitude fireworks to create a smooth and captivating visual sequence. The sky above Hà Nội shifted continuously in colour and form, from warm, familiar shapes such as hearts, stars and smiling faces to emerald crown-like effects reminiscent of hydrangea blooms, conveying a sense of grandeur and solemnity. VNS

Fireworks lit up the night sky over Mỹ Đình National Stadium on Friday night.
Fireworks lit up the night sky over Mỹ Đình National Stadium on Friday night.
Fireworks lit up the night sky over Mỹ Đình National Stadium on Friday night.
Fireworks lit up the night sky over Mỹ Đình National Stadium on Friday night.
Fireworks lit up the night sky over Mỹ Đình National Stadium on Friday night.
Fireworks lit up the night sky over Mỹ Đình National Stadium on Friday night.
Fireworks lit up the night sky over Mỹ Đình National Stadium on Friday night. VNS Photos Trương Vị

see also

More on this story

Society

Making a sustainable livelihood from bamboo shoots

From the forested hills of Sơn La, ethnic minority women are turning bamboo shoots into a stable livelihood. Led by Hà Thị Cúc, the Tân Xuân co-operative has moved from risky wild harvesting to market-linked Bát Độ bamboo, creating steady incomes, empowering women and rebuilding trust in collective action.
Society

Vietnamese in Malaysia place full confidence in nation’s new development momentum

After 40 years of implementing the Đổi mới (Renewal) policy, Việt Nam has not only transformed its domestic socio-economic landscape but also established a markedly stronger position on the global stage. For the Vietnamese community in Malaysia, Việt Nam’s growing stature is a source of pride and a powerful motivation to contribute more to national development.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom