Five arrested in Kim Liên Underpass altercation after Việt Nam U23 win

HÀ NỘI — Bạch Mai Ward Police in Hà Nội on Sunday said they had detained five suspects in connection with a conflict at the Kim Liên Underpass late Friday night.

The suspects are being investigated for ‘intentional infliction of bodily harm.’

The incident occurred as crowds poured into the streets to celebrate Việt Nam’s U23 team winning the bronze medal at the AFC U23 Asian Cup against the Republic of Korea.

A woman reported being sexually harassed by a group of young men while travelling through the underpass. When her boyfriend intervened, the group allegedly assaulted both of them.

A video of the incident, filmed by a passerby, later went viral online.

Several others posted on social media alleging that they either experienced or witnessed women being stopped and sexually harassed by a group of young men. — VNS