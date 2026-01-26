VNU-HCM looks to become leading Asian research university by 2045

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long has signed a decision approving a programme to develop Việt Nam National University HCM City (VNU-HCM) into one of Asia’s leading higher education institutions in the next five years, with a vision of becoming a top Asian research university system by 2045.

Under Decision 129/QD-TTg, the programme will be implemented from 2026 to 2030, aiming to position VNU-HCM among Asia’s leading universities by 2030. The university is expected to serve as a centre for workforce training, scientific and technological development and application and innovation and start-up promotion, thus contributing to rapid and sustainable national development, particularly in the southeastern region.

The overarching goal is to develop VNU-HCM as a multidisciplinary university system ranked among the best in Asia and serving as a national focal point for higher education, research and innovation. The university is tasked with training skilled workers, nurturing talent, advancing scientific research, promoting digital transformation and entrepreneurship, leading academic and technological trends and contributing to formulating national policy.

Priority investment will be channelled into key fields, including basic sciences, engineering and strategic, core and digital technologies as well as economics, governance, environmental studies and social sciences and humanities.

By 2030, VNU-HCM aims to rank among the top 100 universities in Asia, with at least one discipline placed in the world’s top 100 in reputable international rankings, including mathematics.

Artificial intelligence and basic sciences are aiming to reach positions within the world’s top 150–250 rankings. While the proportion of lecturers holding doctoral degrees is expected to reach 75 per cent, the university plans to train and attract at least 1,500 leading younger scientists, along with 100 visiting professors and 100 innovation experts.

At least 60 per cent of the university's science, engineering and technology programmes are set to be delivered in English, and priority will be given to degree programmes offered in coordination with universities ranked among the world’s top 200. Postgraduate students are projected to account for at least 30 per cent of total enrolment, with doctoral candidates making up 40 per cent of this group.

Looking ahead to 2045, VNU-HCM is envisioned as a leading Asian research university system, with at least four disciplines ranked among the world’s top 50.

To realise these goals, the programme outlines six groups of focal tasks and solutions.

The first focuses on refining mechanisms and policies to attract and retain leading experts, international scientists and overseas Vietnamese intellectuals, while unifying standards for the appointment of professors and associate professors across the system from 2026.

Meanwhile, priority will be placed on the development of lecturers, researchers and managers through training in university governance, strategic thinking and international integration, alongside strengthened cooperation with enterprises.

The third goal targets improvements in training quality to international standards, with priority given to mathematics, artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and enhancement of postgraduate education through tuition waivers and scholarship granting for doctoral candidates.

Another aim is to advance science, technology, innovation and digital transformation through stronger research groups, increased international publications and technology transfer and the development of the VNU-HCM Innovation Centre as a core hub linking the State, academia and businesses.

The fifth focuses on developing the VNU-HCM urban area into a high-tech, green, smart and modern university city.

Finally, promotion of international cooperation, participation in global university rankings and strategic partnerships with leading global institutions will also be a priority. VNA/VNS