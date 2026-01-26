Police prosecute four suspects related to death of three teenagers on the road

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Criminal Investigation Police Agency of Quảng Trị Provincial Police has begun legal proceedings against a criminal case of "violating regulations on road traffic participation" and "causing public disorder" in relations to the death of three people over the weekend.

The agency on Sunday evening also issued decisions to prosecute four suspects involved in the incident.

Identities of those prosecuted have not yet been disclosed.

Earlier, around 0.30am on the same day, on Võ Nguyên Giáp Road in Đồng Hới Ward of the central province, local residents found the bodies of three people and another injured person, who was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

The ward police promptly arrived at the scene to verify the case.

By noon on the same day, the Quảng Trị Provincial Police reported initial findings: a group of young people from Bắc Trạch Commune, Quảng Trị Province, went to Đồng Hới Ward to hang out at that time. They then invited more young people, totalling 11 people on five motorbikes racing along Võ Nguyên Giáp Road.

When they reached the Hà Dương residential group, Đồng Hới Ward, the group was riding motorbikes at high speed, collided into each other, resulting in three deaths.

Security camera footage from the area recorded the group riding very fast at the time. One motorbike collided with another and crashed into the central divider, causing the riders from both bikes to be thrown onto the divider.

The others in the group later turned back to the scene to check the situation. One injured person was taken to hospital for emergency treatment. Another returned home to Bắc Trạch Commune but was taken to hospital by family members around 3am on the same day and was diagnosed with a ruptured spleen.

The three people killed at the scene aged between 16 and 18 years old.

The two injured people receiving treatment at the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Hospital in Đồng Hới, aged between 15 and 17 years old.

At the scene, authorities noted many items such as pepper spray canisters, machetes and beer bottle caps. Police are currently determining the involvement of these items in the incident. — VNS