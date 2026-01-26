Road toll falls nationwide in first month

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded 1,497 road traffic accidents nationwide, resulting in 899 fatalities and 908 injuries in the first month of this year, from December 15, 2025 to January 14, 2026, the National Committee for Road Traffic Safety announced on Monday.

The announcement was based on rapid reports from the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam and the Việt Nam Maritime and Waterway Administration under the Ministry of Construction.

Notably, the first month of the year saw reductions across all three criteria, with double-digit decreases compared to the same period last year: 338 fewer accidents, down 18.42 per cent, 114 fewer fatalities, down 11.25 per cent, and 255 fewer injuries, down 21.93 per cent.

Road traffic accounted for 1,482 accidents, causing 886 fatalities and 905 injuries. Compared to the same period last year, this marked 338 fewer accidents, down 18.57 per cent, 116 fewer fatalities, down 11.58 per cent, and 256 fewer injuries, down 22.25 per cent.

Railways recorded eight accidents, resulting in seven fatalities and two injuries. Compared to the same period last year, the number of accidents remained unchanged, fatalities rose by two, or 40 per cent, and injuries were unchanged.

Inland waterways recorded seven accidents, causing six fatalities and one injury. Compared to the same period last year, the number of accidents and fatalities remained unchanged, with one additional injury.

No accidents occurred on maritime routes. Compared to last year, the number of accidents, fatalities and injuries remained unchanged.

During the month, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam received 11 mandatory safety reports, including three level D incidents, an increase of one compared to the same period last year. Two incidents were attributed to aircraft technical failures and one to flight crew error.

The new year holiday lasted four days, with traffic order and safety maintained in a stable and secure manner. Accidents were controlled and reduced in both number and fatalities compared to the previous year, with 196 accidents causing 94 fatalities and 154 injuries, representing an 18.67 per cent decrease in accidents, a 31.88 per cent decrease in fatalities and a 12.41 per cent increase in injuries.

No particularly serious traffic accidents were reported, and traffic congestion was well managed. — VNS