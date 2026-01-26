Young math talents honoured at 2025 ELMO

HCM CITY — A total of 191 prizes were awarded to outstanding primary school students at the 2025 Eye Level Math Olympiad (ELMO) in HCM City on Sunday.

The award ceremony was held at Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Primary School in HCM City, with five first prizes, five second prizes, five third prizes, 25 consolation prizes and 151 potential prizes awarded.

The annual competition aims to provide a healthy and engaging platform for primary school pupils to develop logical thinking, problem-solving skills and confidence through exposure to international-standard mathematics challenges.

ELMO 2025 recorded its largest participation to date, attracting more than 4,000 contestants from 223 primary schools across HCM City.

This year’s contest featured bilingual Vietnamese-English test papers designed in line with global assessment standards, enabling students to familiarise themselves early with modern approaches to evaluating mathematical competence.

Beyond identifying and nurturing mathematical aptitude at the primary level, ELMO also encourages creativity, active learning and a long-term interest in mathematics among students.

It was open to students from Grades 1 to 5 and divided into five categories, from Group A to Group E.

The test structure was scientifically designed to balance computational skills with analytical thinking, logical reasoning and situational problem-solving, while ensuring consistency and fairness across all examination venues.

The competition was jointly organised by the HCM City Young Science and Technology Development Centre and the HCM City Young Pioneer Council, with sponsorship support from Tudy Việt Nam Co., Ltd.,

It aims to create a fair, innovative and internationally integrated intellectual playground for pupils across the city.

Organisers said the strong turnout and growing reputation of ELMO reflected growing interest from schools, parents and students in high-quality mathematics education aligned with international standards. — VNS