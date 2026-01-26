Social enterprise VIOBA launched for a proactively ageing Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The social enterprise VIOBA (Việt Nam Organisation for Better Ageing) was officially launched in Hà Nội on Monday afternoon.

The launching ceremony was attended by nearly 100 delegates from over 40 domestic and international agencies, organisations and businesses working in the field of older persons and population ageing adaptation.

VIOBA is a Vietnamese social enterprise established through the localisation efforts of HelpAge International (HAI).

VIOBA inherits and builds upon HAI's foundation of over 25 years of experience, while expanding a range of solutions and initiatives tailored to Việt Nam's unique population ageing context.

The birth of VIOBA comes at a highly opportune and necessary time, as the Politburo’s Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW affirms the private sector as a key driver of the economy. At the same time, the Law on Population 2025 and various current policy directions urgently require proactive adaptation to population ageing, the development of products, services and community-based care models that empower older persons, are sustainable, suited to Việt Nam's socio-economic conditions and centred on people.

VIOBA covers six core product-service groups.

Firstly, consulting, research, market surveys and evaluations to gather useful information and scientific evidence on the status and needs of older persons to advise on population ageing adaptation solutions and enhancing age-friendliness of existing products and services.

Secondly, organising training courses, workshops and seminars for individuals, agencies, organisations and businesses to disseminate knowledge and skills on proactive preparation for old age and to promote intergenerational bonding.

Besides, communications and advertising for social impact, designing creative campaigns to raise awareness of proactive ageing and combat ageism, integrated with digital platforms.

In addition, connecting and coordinating access to services, helping older persons and their families reach quality service and product providers in areas such as healthcare, finance, legal services, tourism and entertainment.

Moreover, supporting social initiatives and entrepreneurship, particularly in long-term care, health, livelihood security, environment, climate change and technology, while promoting participation and knowledge-sharing by older persons.

Futhermore, developing and scaling sustainable community models, such as intergenerational self-help clubs and age-friendly societies.

Trần Bích Thủy, founding member and director of VIOBA, emphasised, "VIOBA believes that ageing is not just adding years to life, but adding life to years. Our vision is a Việt Nam where everyone, especially older persons, actively participates in social life, ages healthily and lives fully with dignity.”

“In particular, our approach is intergenerational and lifespan-based, meaning we care about today's older persons and tomorrow's – those who will become older persons in the future," she said.

Speaking at the event, Trương Xuân Cừ, Permanent Deputy President of the Việt Nam National Committee of Older Persons, stated, "Over more than two decades of fruitful and effective cooperation, the committee highly appreciates HAI's creative, dedicated spirit and noble goals for older persons.”

“Entering a new chapter, the committee commits to continuing to accompany and collaborate with HAI and the social enterprise VIOBA, maximising each party's strengths to develop initiatives, services and models for protecting, caring for and empowering older persons, thereby making practical contributions to effectively implementing Việt Nam's national priorities on older persons and population ageing adaptation," he said.

The launch event also witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding between VIOBA and strategic partners, including the Việt Nam National Committee of Older Persons, the Nhân Ái International Joint Stock Company, the New Horizon Palliative Care Services Co Ltd, the Tuva Communication Company, and the Institute of Positive Psychology & Developmental Education, opening up long-term collaboration opportunities in consulting, research, communications and model implementation.

The launch of Social Enterprise VIOBA marks a new development step in promoting proactive ageing in Việt Nam, as proven experiences, models and solutions continue to evolve within a flexible, sustainable operational framework closely aligned with practical needs.

Acting as a bridge between the public sector, private sector, social organisations and communities, VIOBA aims to make tangible contributions to building an ecosystem that fosters proactive ageing capabilities, centred on people and suited to Việt Nam's rapid population ageing context – enabling everyone to prepare proactively and live fully and confidently in old age. — VNS