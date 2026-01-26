World-renowned astrophysicist Jean-Pierre Luminet inspires HCM City students with universe talk

HCM CITY — HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT), under Việt Nam National University-HCM, on Monday hosted a special talk by Professor Jean-Pierre Luminet, a world-renowned astrophysicist and cosmologist and recipient of the UNESCO Kalinga Prize for the Popularisation of Science in 2021.

The event attracted a large audience of lecturers, students and science enthusiasts, reflecting strong public interest in astronomy and fundamental sciences.

During the talk, titled “The Mysteries of the Universe,” Professor Luminet guided the audience through major advances in modern astronomy and cosmology, with a particular focus on black holes, the structure and geometry of the universe, and the nature of space-time.

Using vivid explanations, he made complex scientific concepts accessible while encouraging reflection on humanity’s place in the cosmos.

Speaking at the event, Phạm Trần Vũ, vice president of HCMUT, said the university was honoured to host a scientist of Professor Luminet’s stature.

“Hosting scientists of Professor Luminet’s calibre helps strengthen our academic environment and inspires students and young researchers to pursue science,” he said.

Professor Luminet is internationally recognised for his pioneering contributions to black hole research.

In 1979, he became the first scientist to produce computer simulations of black holes based on Einstein’s theory of general relativity, laying the scientific groundwork for later direct observations, including the first-ever image of a black hole released in 2019.

His research also spans cosmic topology and tidal disruption events, shaping contemporary understanding of the universe’s large-scale structure.

Addressing students and faculty, Luminet emphasised the importance of curiosity and critical thinking in science.

“The exploration of the universe is not only about equations or telescopes, but also about curiosity, imagination and the courage to question what we think we know,” he said, adding that science plays a vital role in helping humanity understand both the cosmos and itself.

Beyond research, Luminet is widely known as an outstanding science communicator.

He has authored more than 15 books and numerous scientific publications, and has long advocated closer connections between science, culture and the arts.

His achievements have been recognised by several international awards, notably the UNESCO Kalinga Prize in 2021. An asteroid, (5523) Luminet, has also been named in his honour.

The talk offered a rare opportunity for students and researchers in HCM City to engage directly with a leading figure in astrophysics, while helping bridge academic science and the wider community through inspiration and shared curiosity about the universe. — VNS