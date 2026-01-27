Health ministry ready to respond to Nipah virus despite no reported cases yet

HÀ NỘI — While Việt Nam remains free of Nipah virus infections, health authorities are tightening surveillance and preparedness as a precaution amid regional concerns.

As of January 26, no cases have been recorded in the country, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Despite the clean record, the MoH has instructed localities to strengthen disease monitoring and prevention at border crossings, health care facilities and within communities, while ensuring response and prevention measures are ready if needed.

“The ministry will continue to closely monitor the disease situation, coordinate with the World Health Organization (WHO) and countries around the world to promptly direct the implementation of appropriate and effective disease prevention and control measures," a MoH representative said.

Nipah virus was first identified in Malaysia in 1999. By 2001, the first human case was recorded in Bangladesh, followed by cases in India.

According to the WHO, Nipah virus disease has appeared sporadically in small numbers across several countries and has not resulted in large outbreaks. The mortality rate among hospitalised cases is estimated at between 40 and 75 per cent. There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for the disease in either humans or animals.

Nipah virus disease is classified as a Category A infectious disease and is primarily transmitted from animals to humans, currently linked to fruit bats in India, or through contact with contaminated food and items.

It can also spread from person to person through direct contact with bodily fluids and secretions from infected individuals.

The incubation period typically ranges from four to 14 days.

Symptoms may begin with headache, muscle pain, vomiting and sore throat, followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness and neurological signs consistent with acute encephalitis.

To proactively prevent and control a potential outbreak, the MoH advises people to limit travel to areas experiencing Nipah virus outbreaks unless necessary, to self-monitor their health for 14 days after returning from affected areas and to seek medical attention immediately if symptoms such as headache, muscle pain, vomiting, sore throat, dizziness, drowsiness, confusion or seizures occur.

People are also advised not to eat fruit showing signs of being bitten or gnawed by birds or bats and not to drink tree sap such as palm sap or raw or unprocessed coconut sap. — VNS