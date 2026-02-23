Politics & Law
Khánh Hòa, An Giang welcome millions of visitors during Tết

February 23, 2026 - 11:25
Tourism in Khánh Hòa and An Giang saw strong growth during the Lunar New Year holiday, welcoming millions of visitors and generating trillions of Vietnamese đồng in revenue.
The world’s longest sea-crossing cable car to Hòn Thơm Island in the Phú Quốc special zone. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Tourism in Khánh Hòa and An Giang saw strong growth during the Lunar New Year holiday, welcoming millions of visitors and generating trillions of Vietnamese đồng in revenue.

The south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa received more than 1 million visitors, up over 112 per cent year-on-year, including 320,000 overnight guests. International arrivals reached 120,000, while total tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ2.2 trillion (US$87 million). Many coastal and island resorts reported full occupancy during peak days. Cam Ranh International Airport handled 774 flights carrying about 142,700 passengers.

Meanwhile, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang welcomed more than 1.7 million visitors, up 37.3 per cent, with tourism revenue exceeding VNĐ2.62 trillion ($104 million), a rise of 39 per cent. Key destinations such as Phú Quốc, Hà Tiên, Núi Cấm and Trà Sư attracted large crowds, with Phú Quốc recording strong growth in international arrivals.

The positive Tết performance is expected to provide strong momentum for local tourism growth in 2026. — VNA/VNS

