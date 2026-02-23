Discovery history

Scientists from around the world are converging on Mỹ Sơn to help with the restoration and preservation of this UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site to help find more clues to learn about past history.
The annual renowned Hương Pagoda Festival in Hà Nội's Hương Sơn Commune has officiall opened attracting thousands of visitors to one of the largest cultural spritual event in the country's northern region.
From waste to worth, buffalo horns are being given a second life and become a symbol of sustainable creativity. In the hands of Vietnamese craftsmen, by-products are transformed into many things including beautiful fashion accessories, bridging tradition and contemporary living.
On a single night each Lunar New Year, villagers in Bắc Ninh gather at the centuries-old Yin-Yang Market, where incense smoke, silent prayers and black chickens carry messages between the living and the dead.
A series of heritage sites and cultural spaces hosted activities rich in traditional Tết atmosphere, combining folk art performances with introductions to craft villages and intangible cultural heritage.
Human chess comes alive in the heart of Hà Nội as young players transform into living pieces on a giant board at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square. Blending strategy, performance and festive spirit, the traditional game draws crowds of locals and international visitors eager to experience a vibrant slice of Vietnamese culture this Lunar New Year.
In 2026, the tourism sector of Cà Mau Province aims to welcome 8.5 million domestic and international visitors, with total revenue projected at VNĐ9.5 trillion (US$365 million), up more than 10 per cent compared to 2025.
They may not be able to see clearly, but these dancers can feel every beat. Guided by a devoted teacher, visually impaired students are learning dance sport, not just for health, but to prove that passion and determination can light the way forward.