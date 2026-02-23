Discovery history

Politics & Law
February 23, 2026 - 10:58
Scientists from around the world are converging on Mỹ Sơn to help with the restoration and preservation of this UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site to help find more clues to learn about past history.

 

Buffalo horns given second chance

From waste to worth, buffalo horns are being given a second life and become a symbol of sustainable creativity. In the hands of Vietnamese craftsmen, by-products are transformed into many things including beautiful fashion accessories, bridging tradition and contemporary living.
A night at the Yin-Yang Market

On a single night each Lunar New Year, villagers in Bắc Ninh gather at the centuries-old Yin-Yang Market, where incense smoke, silent prayers and black chickens carry messages between the living and the dead.
Feeling the rhythm

They may not be able to see clearly, but these dancers can feel every beat. Guided by a devoted teacher, visually impaired students are learning dance sport, not just for health, but to prove that passion and determination can light the way forward.

