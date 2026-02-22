Buffalo horns given second chance

From waste to worth, buffalo horns are being given a second life and become a symbol of sustainable creativity. In the hands of Vietnamese craftsmen, by-products are transformed into many things including beautiful fashion accessories, bridging tradition and contemporary living.
A solemn festival marking the 237th anniversary of the historic Ngọc Hồi - Đống Đa Victory was held in Hà Nội, honouring the heroic spirit of the 1789 spring campaign and paying tribute to national hero Emperor Quang Trung.
Total tourism revenue across the province is estimated at VNĐ700 billion (US$26.95 million), with overall room occupancy rates reaching 70–80 per cent. Sa Pa continued to affirm its appeal, generating an estimated VNĐ459 billion in revenue and recording occupancy rates of between 90 per cent and 95 per cent.
Chuồn Village in Huế was once famed for ‘Liễn’ - decorative calligraphic panels cherished by families from all walks of life. Today, young people are working to revive the craft, adapt it to contemporary life, share it more widely with the public and pass it on to the next generation.
In recent years, alongside the tradition of family reunions during the Lunar New Year (Tết), travelling during the holiday has become increasingly popular. Early spring travel is not merely about sightseeing, it also carries the meaning of seeking good fortune, peace, and cultural experiences across different regions of the country.