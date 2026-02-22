Politics & Law
Buffalo horns given second chance

February 22, 2026 - 12:22
From waste to worth, buffalo horns are being given a second life and become a symbol of sustainable creativity. In the hands of Vietnamese craftsmen, by-products are transformed into many things including beautiful fashion accessories, bridging tradition and contemporary living.

