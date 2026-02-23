Spring fair brings Vietnamese Tết spirit to France

PARIS — The Việt Nam Cultural Centre in France, in collaboration with Vietnamese community organisations, opened the Lunar New Year Spring Fair in Paris on February 21, attracting a large number of overseas Vietnamese and international visitors.

Speaking at the opening, Vietnamese Ambassador to France TrỊnh Đức Hải extended new year greetings to the community and expressed confidence in Việt Nam's continued development in 2026.

According to the organisers, the annual event recreates the atmosphere of a traditional Tết holiday, offering a gathering space for the Vietnamese community while promoting national culture to international friends. Activities included bánh chưng wrapping, traditional music performances, folk games, children’s workshops and a wide range of Vietnamese cuisine.

Visitors also enjoyed lion dances, calligraphy, and cultural performances, including a bilingual student gala and a Tết-themed comedy sketch.

Many French participants expressed their appreciation for the diverse cultural experiences, describing the event as a “mini Việt Nam” in Paris.

Held from February 21–22, the Spring Fair served as a cultural bridge, strengthening community ties and helping spread Việt Nam's cultural identity in France. — VNA/VNS