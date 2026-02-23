PM hosts New Year reception for outstanding artists, journalists, athletes

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a Lunar New Year (Tết) reception for outstanding intellectuals, artists, journalists, athletes, coaches and representatives of cultural and tourism enterprises in Hà Nội on Monday.

Participants expressed their determination to contribute to building an advanced Vietnamese culture imbued with strong national identity, turning culture into an internal driving force for sustainable development and promoting the country’s values globally.

They pledged to accelerate digital transformation, innovate press operations to maintain their role as a mainstream information channel, strengthen social trust and safeguard the Party’s ideological foundation, while enhancing the regional and international standing of Vietnamese sports.

The PM extended his New Year wishes to the participants and acknowledged the dedication of cultural workers, artists and journalists whose works have vividly reflected national life, enriched the cultural value system and reinforced public confidence.

Reviewing the achievements of 2025 and the entire 13th Party Congress term 2021-2025, he highlighted five bright spots of the culture, sports and tourism sector, including well-managed cultural and festival activities, effective communications, comprehensive sports development, diverse cultural programmes that improved spiritual life and promoted Việt Nam’s image abroad, and the strong recovery of tourism.

Stressing the significance of 2026, the Government leader requested the sector to effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the Politburo’s specialised resolution on cultural development, while removing institutional bottlenecks, improving policies, developing high-quality human resources and implementing the national target programme on culture for 2025–2035 with a focus on cultural and entertainment industries.

He called for breakthroughs in sports through balanced development between mass and high-performance sports, greater application of science and technology, and the promotion of the movement encouraging every citizen to practise at least one sport.

Tourism, he noted, must be restructured to become a spearhead economic sector, striving to welcome 25 million international visitors and serve 150 million domestic travellers in 2026.

The PM urged the revolutionary press to proactively guide public opinion, build a healthy and modern media environment and create influential regional cultural forums in the spirit of promoting positive values to repel the negative.

He also expressed confidence that the sector would continue to innovate, overcome challenges and turn cultural and entertainment industries and tourism into new, sustainable growth engines for the country. — VNA/VNS