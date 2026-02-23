Congratulations extended to new Bangladeshi Prime Minister

Refining tank explosion at Lào Cai’s yellow phosphorus plant leaves one dead
|Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman takes the oath of office in Dhaka on February 17, 2026. Xinhua/VNA Photo
HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Tarique Rahman on his election as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended congratulations to Khalilur Rahman on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh. — VNA/VNS