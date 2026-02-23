Politics & Law
Congratulations extended to new Bangladeshi Prime Minister

February 23, 2026 - 21:28
February 23, 2026 - 21:28

 

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman takes the oath of office in Dhaka on February 17, 2026. Xinhua/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Tarique Rahman on his election as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended congratulations to Khalilur Rahman on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh. — VNA/VNS

