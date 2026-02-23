Quảng Ninh’s vibrant festivals strengthen tourism and cultural identity

QUẢNG NINH — As spring returns to northern Việt Nam, Quảng Ninh Province’s traditional festivals are once again proving they have real pulling power, drawing visitors by the thousands and giving tourism a timely lift.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the province will host 132 traditional festivals this year, with the vibrant spring season alone accounting for more than 100 of them.

At the centre of the calendar stands the Yên Tử Spring Festival 2026, which opens on the 10th day of the Lunar New Year, February 26, at Trúc Lâm Palace within the Yên Tử Relic and Scenic Complex.

Around 5,000 participants are expected at the opening ceremony, where solemn rituals will include a palanquin procession, drum and bell ceremonies to inaugurate the festival, incense offerings for national peace and prosperity, and the sacred Yên Tử seal stamping.

Later that day, a special artistic performance is set to captivate an audience of about 10,000, vividly re-enacting the historical journey, cultural heritage and philosophical legacy of the Trúc Lâm Zen sect, a uniquely Vietnamese school of Buddhism founded by Emperor Trần Nhân Tông (1258–1308) after his abdication.

The programme extends well beyond opening day. From February 25 to March 4, the Trúc Lâm Yên Tử Buddhist Exhibition will present documents and artefacts charting the formation and development of the Trúc Lâm Zen sect, alongside precious relics from the Trần dynasty.

Visitors may also explore the One Commune One Product (OCOP) Fair & Culinary Festival, featuring more than 100 booths, or take part in the spiritual retreat "Yên Tử – Source of Wisdom", which is expected to attract around 3,000 Buddhist practitioners. Running until the end of the third lunar month, the festival is set to welcome tens of thousands of monks, nuns, devotees and pilgrims, reinforcing Yên Tử’s standing as a spiritual heartland.

A tapestry of heritage

Beyond Yên Tử, Quảng Ninh’s cultural calendar gathers pace with the Cửa Ông Temple Festival, held from March 19 to 22. The event blends solemn rituals, including the palanquin procession honouring Đức Ông, General Trần Quốc Tảng (1252–1313), ceremonial offerings and rites at the Upper Temple and Mother Temple, with a lively festive atmosphere.

Traditional folk games such as tug-of-war, stick pushing, human chess and boat racing, together with the melodious quan họ love duet singing on Baza Lake, infuse the occasion with energy and joy.

The festival pays tribute to General Tảng, a valiant commander who safeguarded the northeastern seas and islands during the Mongol invasions, as well as other national heroes who defended the country.

Earlier in the season, the Tiên Công Festival in Phong Cốc Ward, held from February 21 to 23, commemorated 17 pioneers who reclaimed land and established villages in the Hà Nam Island area. A distinctive feature of the festival is the ceremonial procession honouring elders aged 80 and above, a tradition reflecting respect for longevity and wisdom within the community.

Complementing these major events are numerous other distinctive celebrations, including the Long Tiên Pagoda Festival, Bạch Đằng Festival, Xã Tắc Temple Festival and Lục Nà Festival.

Together they weave a rich tapestry of cultural expression, showcasing the diversity and vitality of the northeastern region. More than mere local traditions, these festivals serve as living heritage, promoting the image of Quảng Ninh as a land of deep cultural roots to visitors from across the country and around the world. — VNS