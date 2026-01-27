Growing a better future

In Sơn La Province, more than 100 farming households are transforming their livelihoods by shifting from traditional crops to medicinal herbs. Supported by the Australian Government–funded GREAT Programme and VietRap Investment JSC, farmers in Song Khủa and Tô Múa communes are cultivating high-quality, medicinal plants using environmentally friendly methods.
The hustle and bustle in Thu Xà sedge mat and Làng Teng brocade weaving villages in the days leading up to Tết is not just a story of the economy but also a testament to the enduring vitality of traditional values amid industrialisation.
HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT), under Việt Nam National University-HCM, on Monday (January 26) hosted a special talk by Professor Jean-Pierre Luminet, a world-renowned astrophysicist and cosmologist and recipient of the UNESCO Kalinga Prize for the Popularisation of Science in 2021.
Reductions are seen across all three criteria, with double-digit decreases compared to the same period last year: 338 fewer accidents (18.42 per cent), 114 fewer fatalities (11.25 per cent), and 255 fewer injuries (21.93 per cent).