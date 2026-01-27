Politics & Law
Home Society

Growing a better future

January 27, 2026 - 10:53
In Sơn La Province, more than 100 farming households are transforming their livelihoods by shifting from traditional crops to medicinal herbs. Supported by the Australian Government–funded GREAT Programme and VietRap Investment JSC, farmers in Song Khủa and Tô Múa communes are cultivating high-quality, medicinal plants using environmentally friendly methods.

Road toll falls nationwide in first month

Reductions are seen across all three criteria, with double-digit decreases compared to the same period last year: 338 fewer accidents (18.42 per cent), 114 fewer fatalities (11.25 per cent), and 255 fewer injuries (21.93 per cent).

