VinFuture Prize opens call for excellent scientific breakthroughs for the 6th season

HÀ NỘI — The VinFuture Prize has officially launched its 2026 season, opening the global nomination period until 2pm on April 17, 2026 (Việt Nam time, GMT+7), as it continues its mission to honour scientific and technological breakthroughs that deliver tangible benefits to millions of people worldwide.

Eligible nominations must relate to scientific or technological inventions and solutions that demonstrate clear and measurable global impact. Submissions must be made by distinguished individuals or reputable institutions within the international science and technology community.

All nominations will be subject to a rigorous screening and evaluation process conducted by the VinFuture Pre-Screening Committee and the Prize Council, which brings together leading scientists from around the world, including laureates of major international honours such as the Nobel Prize, the Turing Award, and the Millennium Technology Prize.

The evaluation process is scheduled for completion by September 2026, with the sixth VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony expected to take place in early December 2026. Nominations received after April 17, 2026, will automatically be carried forward for consideration in the 2027 season.

In 2026, the VinFuture Prize will continue its Top Nominators Recognition Programme, formally acknowledging the exceptional contributions of scientists whose expertise and academic leadership play a vital role in identifying and nominating scientific and technological achievements of transformative significance for humanity.

After five consecutive and highly successful award cycles, the VinFuture Prize has become a globally respected distinction within the international science and technology community. To date, it has attracted a total of 6,132 nominations from nearly 110 countries and territories and has recognised 48 outstanding scientists whose pioneering work has delivered profound, enduring and far-reaching benefits to humanity.

Many of the achievements honoured by the VinFuture Prize are closely linked to major milestones in human progress, spanning global networking technologies, PERC solar cells, lithium-ion battery energy storage and artificial intelligence, as well as critical fields such as sustainable agriculture, healthcare and environmental protection. Reflecting its growing international reach, VinFuture’s global nomination partner network now comprises nearly 15,000 scientists worldwide.

Dr Thai-Ha Le, Managing Director of the VinFuture Foundation, stated: "After five years of establishment and development, VinFuture Prize has steadily affirmed its position as one of the world's leading global science prizes, where outstanding scientific excellence is honoured in parallel with social responsibility and the long-term interests of humanity. As we enter the 2026 season, we anticipate that nominations will continue to demonstrate the pivotal role of science and technology in comprehensively addressing global challenges, thereby advancing breakthrough solutions with strong applicability and the capacity to generate positive and sustainable impacts on a global scale."

Through VinFuture, many Vietnamese scientists have also gained access to and forged collaborations with leading global researchers, actively engaging with the international scientific community to help shape a sustainable future for Việt Nam and humanity at large. — VNS