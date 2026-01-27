New Zealand delivers over $187,000 in aid to storm-affected families in Lạng Sơn

LẠNG SƠN — The New Zealand Embassy in Việt Nam and World Vision International in Việt Nam (WVIV), in coordination with the Lạng Sơn Red Cross Society, on Monday organised a programme to distribute aid to households affected by storms in Tràng Định Commune.

Earlier, on January 21, the WVIV and the provincial Red Cross Society distributed aid packages to 501 households in Thất Khê Commune.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has funded WVIV and the provincial Red Cross Society to assist 840 households affected by storms and floods in the two communes, with total aid exceeding US$187,000.

Accordingly, a total of 339 aid packages were distributed to households affected by the storms in the commune. Among them, 202 households received VNĐ4 million ($150) each in cash; 81 received household kits, including blankets, cooking pots and tableware, valued at nearly VNĐ3 million ($115) each; and 56 others received VNĐ4 million each in cash for repairing water and sanitation facilities.

The programme also included community guidance on safe water use, personal hygiene, and disease prevention.

Rebecca Leslie Hemara, Deputy Head of Mission of the New Zealand Embassy in Việt Nam, affirmed that New Zealand and its embassy in Việt Nam remain committed to supporting and accompanying local communities affected by natural disasters across Việt Nam and in Lạng Sơn in particular.

She also highlighted New Zealand’s readiness to share its experience in agriculture, tourism, education and training, climate change adaptation, and disaster prevention.

Trần Thị Phương Trinh, vice chairwoman of the Lạng Sơn Red Cross Society, reported that over the past year, the province was directly affected by Typhoon Bualoi and the aftermath of Typhoon Matmo, respectively known as storms No 10 and No 11 in Việt Nam.

According to Trinh, Thất Khê and Tràng Định communes were among the hardest-hit areas, with a large number of households affected, particularly poor and near-poor families, and other vulnerable groups. Total damage from Typhoon Matmo was estimated at around VNĐ4.6 billion ($176,000) in Thất Khê and over VNĐ20 billion ($765,000) in Tràng Định.

Authorities and humanitarian organisations have promptly implemented support activities to help residents recover from natural disasters; however, many people in Lạng Sơn still face difficulties. — VNA/VNS