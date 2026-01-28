HCM City Labour Federation presents Tết gifts to workers

HCM CITY — The HCM City Labour Federation presented gifts to 200 workers in difficult circumstances at a gathering on Tuesday night.

At the event, workers received VNĐ1 million (US$38) in cash and gifts worth VNĐ300,000 ($11) each.

Speaking at the gathering, chairman of the federation Bùi Thanh Nhân said that the gathering and gift-giving programme for union members and workers kick-started a series of events to care for union members and workers during the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Caring for union members and workers during Tết, especially those in difficult circumstances, has always been identified as a major task of the trade union, Nhân said.

He expressed his gratitude to the union members and workers for their efforts in production, and hoped that they would continue their enthusiastic work spirit to contribute to the development of the enterprise and the city’s socio-economic development.

Dương Thị Tình, a union member of Lạc Tỷ Co., Ltd., said that “the practical and thoughtful care and support from trade unions at all levels for union members and workers during Tết holiday has helped us alleviate difficulties and enjoy a warm and fulfilling Tết holiday.”

During the traditional New Year holiday, the federation will support a total of 350,000 union members and workers in difficult circumstances worth a total of VNĐ350 billion ($13.3 million) through bank transfers.

Trade unions at all levels in HCM City have mobilised more than VNĐ3.4 trillion ($129.6 million) to care for workers during the holiday.

Practical programmes will be carried out to ensure all union members and workers have a warm and meaningful Tết holiday through gifts such as free air and train tickets, Tết markets for workers and cash assistance.

The programmes will be prioritised for unemployed workers, those with particularly difficult circumstances, migrant workers and those who have suffered work accidents, occupational diseases, or serious illnesses.

Ward, commune, and special zone trade unions will organise on-site support and visits and supervise the implementation of Tết welfare activities at the grassroots level. —VNS