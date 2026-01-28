AI farming and aquaculture solutions top Youth Climate Hackathon

HCM CITY — AI-powered salinity forecasting for farmers, smart disease detection for shrimp aquaculture and a low-emission fertiliser optimisation tool were awarded top prizes at the Youth Digital Citizen Challenge (YDCC) 2025 Hackathon – AI for Climate Action.

Developed by young innovators from across Việt Nam, the three winning solutions emerged from 40 finalist teams selected from 433 nationwide applications, following an intensive 36-hour innovation sprint, supported by mentors and experts from the technology, sustainability, business and policy sectors.

The First Prize–winning solution, AgriTech iCoop Mekong of Trinova, uses AI to deliver hyperlocal salinity forecasts, risk maps, personalised farming recommendations and Zalo alerts, helping farmers better anticipate and respond to saltwater intrusion.

Second Prize went to Green Warriors for their TOMI, an AI-based system that detects white spot disease in shrimp aquaculture, enabling earlier intervention and reducing losses for coastal farming communities.

Third Prize was awarded to 5Bit GreenX for their Net2Zero, a digital tool that promotes more efficient fertiliser use, helping farmers reduce input costs, lower emissions and improve crop yield and soil health.

During the hackathon, participating teams worked under time pressure to translate validated problem statements into solution concepts and early-stage prototypes. With guidance from 57 mentors, participants received continuous feedback to strengthen the feasibility, relevance, and potential impact of their ideas.

The hackathon emphasised practical problem-solving, responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence, and the alignment of technological solutions with local climate realities in the Mekong Delta.

Savinda Ranathunga, Regional Youth Portfolio Manager, UNDP in Asia and the Pacific, said: “The Mekong Delta is one of the regions most exposed to climate risks, from rising sea levels to salinity intrusion that places increasing pressure on livelihoods and communities.

"What is powerful about what we have seen at YDCC is that young people are not just aware of these challenges; they are already responding to them by using technology as a tool to solve real problems, grounded in local context and designed with people and communities in mind. This is exactly the kind of youth leadership UNDP aims to support and scale.”

The national hackathon marked the culmination of a structured pre-hackathon programme, during which participating teams completed four capacity-building workshops on problem exploration, design thinking, AI ethics and solution development.

The webinar series engaged more than 600 online participants, enabling teams to enter the hackathon with clearer problem definitions and more mature solution approaches, allowing them to make effective use of the intensive development period.

Beyond the competition, selected teams will advance to a post-hackathon incubation programme, receiving structured support to further refine and strengthen their solutions. The winning team will also participate in an immersive international study exchange programme later this year, gaining exposure to global perspectives on innovation, sustainability, and applied technology.

The Youth Digital Citizen Challenge (YDCC) 2025 is a digital innovation hackathon co-hosted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam and MUFG Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch, with implementation support from the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH).

Under the theme '“AI for Climate Action', YDCC 2025 encourages young innovators aged 18–30 to develop AI-powered ideas, products, and solutions that enhance climate resilience, support livelihoods, and drive sustainable development, particularly in the Mekong Delta region. — VNS