Bắc Ninh accelerates AI-driven transformation in healthcare sector

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province is stepping up the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies in the healthcare sector following a new cooperation agreement signed on Wednesday.

The provincial Department of Health and the Việt Nam Association of Medical Biological Research and Application (VAMBRA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote digital transformation and the application of science and technology in healthcare.

The move is seen as a concrete step in implementing major Party and State policies, particularly the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, along with related policies on human resource development and improving the quality of public healthcare services.

Under the MoU, the two sides will focus on training and developing healthcare personnel in line with digital transformation, enhancing professional information and data sharing, and strengthening scientific research cooperation and technology transfer.

Tô Thị Mai Hoa, director of the provincial Department of Health, said digital transformation and AI application are inevitable requirements for the healthcare sector.

“Through cooperation with VAMBRA, we expect our healthcare workforce to be equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to master new technologies, thereby improving management efficiency, professional quality and healthcare services for the public,” she said.

Nguyễn Ngọc Huân, chairman of VAMBRA, said the association places people at the centre of healthcare digital transformation.

The partnership with Bắc Ninh’s health department demonstrates VAMBRA’s long-term commitment to supporting the locality in training, research and the application of biomedical technologies, particularly AI, in a safe, effective and practical manner, he said.

Following the signing ceremony, nearly 200 doctors and healthcare workers in Bắc Ninh Province attended an AI training programme held under the “AI Opportunities for Vietnamese Healthcare Workers” project.

Participants were introduced to foundational knowledge and practical skills for applying AI in professional practice, administrative management and medical research. — VNS