Party General Secretary attends boarding school ground-breaking ceremony in Cao Bằng

CAO BẰNG — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Wednesday attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the Trường Hà Boarding Primary and Secondary School in Trường Hà Commune, the northern province of Cao Bằng, as part of his working visit to the locality.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Secretary Lâm underlined that investment in an inter-grade boarding school at this border commune demonstrates the Party and State’s due attention to education and training, helping narrow regional development gaps while contributing to national defence and security and socio-economic development in border areas.

He also described the school as a meaningful and lasting tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh and a continuation of the path he chose for national independence, the people’s happiness and future generations.

The Party leader praised Cao Bằng Province and relevant agencies for their proactive and responsible preparation for the project, and emphasised that construction must go hand in hand with creating a comprehensive and modern educational environment, combining academic teaching with moral education, patriotism and discipline.

Welcoming the “STEM Education and Practice Classroom” initiative by the Việt Nam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam), the General Secretary urged closer coordination to expand the programme nationwide.

He encouraged Trường Hà students to study with ambition and aspiration, becoming “living markers” of culture, knowledge and patriotism along the sacred border.

Addressing the event, Cao Bằng provincial People’s Committee Chairman Lê Hải Hoà said the programme to build 248 inter-grade boarding schools in border communes is a major and strategically significant policy implemented under the Politburo’s Conclusion No.81. It reflects the Party’s long-term vision for education and training, population stabilisation, and safeguarding national sovereignty from the grassroots.

Cao Bằng Province is building 11 boarding schools in this phase, including one sponsored by Hanoi. All are scheduled for completion and operation for the 2026–2027 school year, ensuring stable, long-term learning conditions for students and teachers.

At the ground-breaking ceremony, the Party leader and senior officials presented gifts to policy beneficiaries, individuals with meritorious service to the revolution, and disadvantaged families in the area. — VNA/VNS