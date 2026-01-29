Politics & Law
Home Society

Teenager hailed for rescuing pilot after jet crash in Central Highlands

January 29, 2026 - 09:04
The student was at home when he heard a loud noise and discovered an injured air force pilot near his family’s property.
Khang (middle) receives a certificate of commendation in his classroom on Wednesday. — Photo cand.com.vn

ĐẮK LẮK — A Vietnamese high school student has been formally commended after helping rescue an air force pilot who ejected from his aircraft following a training accident in the Central Highlands.

Nguyễn Thành Khang, 17, a student at Nguyễn Văn Linh High School in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk, came to the pilot’s aid on Wednesday after hearing a loud explosion-like sound near his family’s home.

Khang was studying at home and looking after his two-year-old sister when he heard a noise from behind the house.

Investigating the sound, he found a man in a pilot’s flight suit sitting against a tree near the family’s livestock shed, bleeding from the mouth and nose.

Khang (first from right) with his two younger siblings and a relative. — Photo cand.com.vn

Khang assisted the injured man and brought him to rest on the front porch while help was summoned. The pilot was later taken by taxi to a local medical centre after his colleagues arrived at the scene.

The injured man was later announced by the defence ministry as First Lieutenant Đinh Thành Trung, a pilot of the 940th Air Regiment of the Air Force Officer's College.

The official statement from the ministry regarding the incident said Trung had taken off at 7.27am in a YAK-130 jet from a military airfield in eastern Đắk Lắk for a scheduled training flight. Contact with the aircraft was lost at 7.44am following a technical malfunction.

After unsuccessful attempts to resolve the problem, the pilot steered the aircraft away from residential areas before ejecting. The aircraft subsequently crashed in a mountainous area of Đông Hòa Ward.

A team from the 940th Air Regiment reaches the crash site at noon on Wednesday. — Photo tienphong.vn

A search team from the 940th Air Regiment, working with local military authorities and provincial fire and rescue police, reached the crash site later that morning and recovered the aircraft’s black box.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is under way.

Later the same day, the chairman of the People’s Committee of Hòa Hiệp Ward issued an extraordinary commendation recognising Khang’s actions. — VNS

    Party chief urges unity for Cao Bằng’s steady progress

    General Secretary Tô Lâm highlighted the role of respected community figures and village elders, in reinforcing the great national unity bloc, maintaining social safety and order, ensuring that border areas remain both secure and conducive to peaceful development, cooperation, and friendship.
    Air Force training jet crashes in Đắk Lắk, pilot ejects safely

    During the flight, the aircraft encountered a technical malfunction and lost contact at 7:44am. Despite efforts to handle and rectify the malfunction, the pilot was unable to restore control. Prioritising safety, the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from residential areas and, after selecting a suitable location, successfully ejected.

