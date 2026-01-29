EC President visits Europe-funded metro line in Hà Nội

|President of the European Council António Costa, EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier, ambassadors of EU member countries to Việt Nam, and other delegates take a photo with the boring machine in use for Hà Nội's Metro Line 3 during a visit on January 29. — VNS Photo Khánh An
HÀ NỘI — President of the European Council António Costa on Thursday visited the Hà Nội Metro Line 3 (Nhổn–Hà Nội Station) project, which is co-financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB).
The activity took place during President of the European Council António Costa’s official visit to Việt Nam from January 28–29.
Earlier this morning, the President of the European Council attended the official welcoming ceremony and held talks hosted by President Lương Cường, where the two sides have reached the agreement to elevate bilateral ties to the highest level – the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Hà Nội Metro Line 3, is one of the capital city’s key transport projects, aimed at helping to ease traffic congestion, improve the public transport system, and enhance the quality of the urban environment.
The elevated section of the line has already been put to use since November 2024, while the underground section is still under way.
Infrastructure development – including urban metro lines, green transport, railways, seaports, airports, and high-speed rail – is an area in which the EU sees significant potential and wishes to expand cooperation with Việt Nam.
Following the visit by the President of the European Council, the EU Commissioner responsible for infrastructure is expected to pay a visit to and work in Việt Nam to discuss specific cooperation, including cooperation with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and bilateral projects with EU member states, under the Global Gateway framework.
