Elevated section of Hà Nội metro line 3 officially inaugurated after three months' commercial runs

HÀ NỘI — The 8km elevated section of Hà Nội Metro Line 3 Nhổn-Hà Nội Station has been officially inaugurated after three months of commercial operations at a ceremony held by the Hà Nội People's Committee on Saturday.

The construction works of the underground section (4 additional stations connecting to Hà Nội Station) have also started last July.

Vice Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee Dương Đức Tuấn said that the reality shows that where transport infrastructure goes, development follows.

Urban metro is a high-quality, environmentally friendly transport method that many countries have been prioritising to resolve congestion and pollution, Tuấn said, adding that the urban metro development is a key task for the capital city in the new era.

Following the ceremony, which affirmed the commitment to developing the capital's urban railway system towards the Net Zero target by 2050, the delegates carried out the plaque attaching ceremony for the project in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Capital's Liberation (October 10, 1954 - October 10, 2024).

This milestone marks an important step in a project heralded as a prominent example of international cooperation in sustainable urban transport, involving Việt Nam, France and global financiers — the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), while also supporting Việt Nam’s green transition in line with the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) by promoting low-carbon, public transportation options to reduce urban emissions.

Line 3 benefits from significant financial support from France, which, through the Directorate General of the Treasury (Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty) and the AFD, has provided concessional financing to Việt Nam totalling over 500 million euros.

The ADB and the EIB’s global arm, EIB Global, also contributed widely to its funding, with ADB providing $407.8 million and EIB Global contributing 141 million euros.

Line 3 is expected to continue its route under Trần Hưng Đạo Street (Hoàn Kiếm District) near the Hà Nội Station and then southwards to Hoàng Mai. For this extension, Việt Nam expects to receive financial support from the Team Europe, including AFD, and KfW Development Bank, and the ADB.

The inauguration of the elevated section of Hà Nội Metro Line 3 – the second line to become operational in Việt Nam – demonstrates the capability of Vietnamese and international teams to successfully undertake complex and ambitious urban transport projects. It also reflects the commitment of partner countries and international financial institutions to support Việt Nam in combating climate change by providing the country with technical solutions that meet the highest international standards. Upon its completion, the Metro Line 3 is expected to contribute to reduce 33,150 tons of CO2 equivalent per annum.

Olivier Brochet, Ambassador of France to Việt Nam, said that “The opening of this section of Hà Nội Metro Line 3, the second line in the country to become operational, demonstrates the ability of Franco-Vietnamese teams to successfully undertake ambitious infrastructure projects in the rail transport sector. It also underscores our country’s commitment to supporting Việt Nam in its transition to a low-carbon economy, notably by providing the country with technologies that meet the highest international standards."

"French companies and institutions will build upon the knowledge gained during this project and will continue to participate in various ongoing rail mobility projects in the country. This way, we hope to play an instrumental role to the decarbonisation of Vietnamese transport. As a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, innovation and sustainable development are core priorities of our bilateral relationship. Through such projects and other, we hope to play an instrumental role to the decarbonization of Vietnamese transports and be on Việt Nam's side for other innovative projects," the diplomat stressed.

Julien Guerrier, Ambassador of the European Union to Việt Nam, remarked that under the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, we look forward to further strengthening our cooperation with Việt Nam and continuing to support impactful projects that make a tangible difference in people’s lives. The EU stands committed to working together with Việt Nam to curb CO₂ emissions, including through sustainable transport means, while also accelerating the energy transition.”

Hervé Conan, AFD Director in Việt Nam, shared that the new line 3 "combined with adequate bus network will be a game changer for the sustainable urban transport in Hà Nội."

"Beyond low carbon transition, such infrastructure will have a huge impact on the living conditions in Hà Nội. It will profit to the Hà Nội people and modify their daily mobility in a safer, cleaner and more comfortable way.”

EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer, who is in charge of Bank’s operations in Southeast Asia: “The development of Hà Nội Metro Line 3, including the newly inaugurated elevated section, marks the first delivery under the Just Energy Transition Partnership and underscores our commitment to sustainable transport in Việt Nam. Once fully operational, Line 3 is expected to serve up to 90 million passengers annually, helping to boost public transport usage in Hà Nội from 15 per cent to 40 per cent and bringing Việt Nam closer to its net-zero emissions goal by 2050. It has been a great opportunity to collaborate with our Vietnamese and international partners on such an impactful project, combining our expertise to bring effective sustainable mobility solutions along with leading European technologies.”

Shantanu Chakraborty, ADB Country Director for Việt Nam, said that urban vehicles in Asia’s cities are doubling every six years, and are a major source of greenhouse gas.

"Many of these cities, including Hà Noi, suffer from very high air pollution, with as much as 80 per cent of such pollution attributable to transport. To address this, ADB is working extensively with its member countries to develop comprehensive and integrated transport systems. Hà Nội metro line 3 will provide affordable, reliable, and safe public transport. In addition, it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and cut travel time along the project corridor by 25 per cent." — VNS