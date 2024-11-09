Ninh Thuận focuses on eliminating dilapidated houses for the poor

NINH THUẬN - Ninh Thuận Province aims to build 500 houses by the end of 2024 and eliminate temporary, damaged, and degraded houses for the poor and near-poor by the end of 2025.

To help the poor and near-poor achieve “settled living and a stable livelihood,” the province is mobilising all resources from relevant authorities to support and build housing for disadvantaged households.

The Ninh Thuận Provincial People's Committee is directing agencies to study and propose the establishment of a fund to support the elimination of temporary and dilapidated housing for poor and near-poor households and to develop a project to remove such housing.

Over 2024–2025, the province plans to support the construction of 1,948 houses, with 1,653 new and 295 renovated, at a projected total cost of over VNĐ205 billion (US$8 million).

Phạm Thị Bích Hà, Vice Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Ninh Thuận, said that the Việt Nam Fatherland Front at all levels in the province will continue mobilising agencies and businesses to donate and support the construction of free "Great Solidarity" houses for poor people.

She also shared that recently, the Government and the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front launched a programme to support the nationwide effort to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing under the theme “A Warm Home for Our People.”

In this programme, Vĩnh Phúc province supported Ninh Thuận with VNĐ70 billion to carry out housing construction for poor and near-poor households.

Thuận Nam District is assisting with the construction of 47 houses for disadvantaged households in the communes of Phước Nam, Phước Ninh, Phước Diêm, Phước Minh, and Phước Dinh.

Additionally, 37 houses are being built in the highland commune of Phước Hà, each costing VNĐ100 million, with VNĐ90 million provided as support and the remainder contributed by the households themselves.

According to the Standing Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Ninh Thuận, the province's poverty and near-poverty rates remain relatively high compared to the national average, with over 1,600 households still living in temporary, rundown, and damaged houses facing significant challenges.

To show solidarity with the housing challenges faced by the poor, Trần Quốc Nam, chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, has sent an open letter to businesses, entrepreneurs, and benefactors in and outside the province, appealing for continued support to help build housing for poor and near-poor households for a stable living environment.

Recently, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Ninh Thuận has been implementing support for the construction of "Great Solidarity" houses under the 2023–2025 housing support project for poor and near-poor households.

In 2023, 243 houses were built and handed over; in 2024, 500 houses are planned, with nearly 300 already completed, and 500 houses are planned for 2025. - VNS