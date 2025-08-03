Long Thành airport must receive first flight by end-2025: PM

ĐỒNG NAI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday reiterated that Long Thành International Airport must be completed to receive its first flight on December 19, 2025 and begin commercial operations in early 2026.

Inspecting the airport construction in the southern province of Đồng Nai, the leader praised efforts to accelerate progress but warned that the remaining tasks are complex and time is running out.

He, therefore, asked all stakeholders to revise the schedule and ensure clear assignment of tasks.

“It is a must to coordinate more tightly and efficiently, mobilise additional manpower and equipment, and fully engage main contractors, subcontractors, as well as police and military forces to speed up work wherever possible,” he said.

The PM also urged monitoring, alongside construction progress, to ensure quality, workplace safety, technical and aesthetic standards, environmental hygiene, and worker well-being.

Apart from the airport, connecting roads, telecom, power, and water infrastructure, landscaping and environmental works, and service zones, he also called for studies to develop an airport city, aviation industrial park, free trade zone, and logistics hub around the site.

PM Chính emphasised the airport’s vital role in driving socio-economic development, generating jobs, and improving livelihoods. He described the project as a new symbol of progress, not only for the Southeast region but for the entire country.

He requested preparations to ensure the effective management and operation of the airport, while directing relevant sides to prepare for the construction of Runway 3 and Phase 2 of the project.

This marks his eighth on-site inspection of the Long Thành International Airport project, a 5,000ha development with a total investment of VNĐ336 trillion (US$12.84 billion), aimed at easing congestion at Hồ Chí Minh City’s overstretched Tân Sơn Nhất Airport.

Regarding delays in several bidding packages due to material shortages, site clearance issues, overlapping construction, and heavy workloads, PM Chính asked the investor to step up oversight, maximise manpower and equipment, and resolve bottlenecks to keep the overall project on schedule.

The same day, the PM inspected the Tân Vạn–Nhơn Trạch section of HCM City’s Ring Road 3 project, which includes the Nhơn Trạch Bridge.

Ring Road 3 spans 76.34km and carries a total investment of VNĐ75.3 trillion, fully funded by the state budget. The Tân Vạn–Nhơn Trạch section stretches about 8.22km, including 6.3km in Đồng Nai Province and 1.92km in HCM City.

The Tân Vạn–Nhơn Trạch section has reached nearly 98 per cent completion and is slated to open to traffic on August 19. The Nhơn Trạch Bridge – the largest bridge along Ring Road 3 – will also be inaugurated the same day. — VNA/VNS