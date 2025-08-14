Firefighters save alleged arsonist in Thanh Hoá

THANH HÓA — Fire officers in Thanh Hoá Province extinguished a house fire and rescued a man who was trapped inside and suspected of starting it, according to provincial police reports.

The blaze broke out at approximately 3:43pm on August 13 at the home of Nguyễn Thị L. on Bà Huyện Thanh Quan Street, Hạc Thành Ward with a person trapped inside.

The province's Fire and Rescue Department deployed multiple fire trucks, a team of firefighters and officers to the scene.

The fire officers quickly discovered Nguyễn Trọng H (born in 1989, son of Nguyễn Thị L.), trapped inside and suffering from smoke inhalation.

The rescuers immediately gave the man an oxygen mask and rushed him to the hospital.

By 4pm, the fire was fully contained.

According to initial reports, Nguyễn Trọng H. purposely set the fire. The provincial police are still investigating. VNS