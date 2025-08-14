PM launches environmental protection campaign to celebrate 80th National Day

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on local authorities, organisations, and communities across the country to intensify efforts in waste collection, environmental protection, and sanitation in the lead-up to the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2.

In Official Dispatch No 134/CĐ-TTg issued on Wednesday, the Prime Minister acknowledged recent progress in waste management and urban sanitation, noting that these improvements have contributed to enhancing the urban landscape and improving the quality of life for citizens.

However, he also pointed out that in several areas, waste is still not being collected and treated in a timely manner. This has led to environmental pollution, posed health risks, and detracted from the aesthetic appeal of public spaces.

To address the ongoing challenges and foster a sense of shared responsibility, the Government leader has called for heightened public awareness and collective action to build a bright, green, clean, and beautiful living environment—especially as the nation prepares to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day.

In his directive, the Prime Minister urged local authorities to launch a nationwide campaign encouraging all citizens to actively participate in environmental protection efforts. Residents are encouraged to maintain cleanliness in their homes, alleys, residential areas, and public spaces, and to dispose of waste properly—at designated locations and during appropriate times.

Local leaders have been tasked with mobilising socio-political organisations, including the Youth Union, Women’s Union, Veterans’ Association, and Farmers’ Association, to serve as the driving force behind the campaign.

These groups are expected to guide, supervise, and implement activities that promote environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Detailed duty

PM Chính requested the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front to enhance education, promote the role of supervision on waste collection, transportation and treatment, ensure compliance with legal regulations, promptly detect and propose handling for violations.

The committee should timely commend and reward collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements, at the same time, criticise and remind those who have not been seriously implemented to create real and sustainable changes in the awareness of preserving the living environment among the entire population.

Shortcomings and inadequacies must be reported to concerned authorities to take remedial measures.

PM Chính assigned the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union at all levels to promote their pioneering role, organise youth volunteer teams to collect waste, plant trees, coordinate with schools to classify domestic solid waste and educate environmental protection for students.

He asked the Việt Nam Women's Union to instruct its members to maintain environmental hygiene at home as well as in residential areas.

The Government leader proposed the Việt Nam Veterans Association to set an example, promoting the role of "President Hồ Chí Minh's soldiers" in peacetime, creating good effect in environmental protection in the community.

PM Chính requested the Việt Nam Farmers' Union and the Việt Nam General Confederation of Labour to direct their members to collect waste and pesticide packaging, actively participate in general environmental sanitation campaigns.

The Việt Nam Television, Voice of Việt Nam and the Vietnam News Agency as well as newspapers are responsible for increasing publications on environmental sanitation, creating a strong spread, encouraging people to actively participate and enjoy the results.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) will preside over and coordinate with concerned ministries to draft a resolution on mass campaign, focus on classifying, collecting and treating waste nationwide for a bright-green-clean-beautiful Việt Nam, and submit it to the Government this month.

The MAE and the Government Office, according to their assigned functions and tasks, will monitor and urge the Official Dispatch realisation. — VNS