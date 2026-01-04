Việt Nam voices concern over Venezuela situation, urges restraint and respect for int'l law

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam said late Saturday it is deeply concerned about information related to the current situation in Venezuela and asks for respect of international law.

Phạm Thu Hằng, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam, in response to media queries over reports of the United States' strike on Venezuela, said that Việt Nam "calls on all relevant parties to respect international law and the United Nations Charter, including the principle of respect for national sovereignty, and to refrain from the use or threat of force in international relations."

In the statement, Việt Nam also urges all relevant parties to "exercise restraint, engage in dialogue, and resolve disputes and differences on the basis of international law," thereby contributing to the maintenance of peace, security, stability, and cooperation in the region and around the world.

Earlier, amid increasingly complex developments in Venezuela that pose potential risks to personal safety, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised Vietnamese citizens to “carefully consider travel to Venezuela at this time”.

Vietnamese nationals currently in Venezuela are urged to leave dangerous areas, closely monitor developments, and strictly comply with local authorities’ regulations on movement, as well as advisories issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the Consular Department, and the Embassy of Việt Nam in Venezuela.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency's correspondent in the Latin America region, Ambassador of Việt Nam to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ said that the Embassy of Việt Nam in Venezuela has established an emergency communication channel to closely monitor developments following the US attack.

The ambassador confirmed that 29 staff members of Vietnamese representative offices and their families, along with two Vietnamese construction engineers working in Venezuela and two overseas Vietnamese, are all safe.

The citizen protection hotline in Venezuela is (+58) 424 221 1016.

Việt Nam and Venezuela enjoyed a warm traditional relationship, with both countries' leaders frequently affirming the determination to promote the legacies of friendship built by late President Hugo Chavez and nurtured by generations of leaders of the two countries.

Tensions between the US and Venezuela have escalated in recent months, with the US deploying military forces to the Caribbean Sea and waters off the Venezuelan coast, citing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been “captured” and removed from Venezuela following a large-scale US attack on the capital, Caracas. — VNS